Where to find Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite?

One of the most exciting aspects of Chapter 5 Season 3 has been the wait for the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite, which was first showcased in the reveal trailer for Chapter 5 Season 3. The Magneto Gauntlets Mythic seemingly allows players to harness the power of magnetism, much like Magneto. While this is not exactly lore-accurate to how his powers work, it still makes for an exciting addition.

Now, with the release of Wastelander Magneto in the Wrecked Battle Pass, Epic Games has enabled Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite, allowing players to get this powerful item.

This article will show how to add Magneto Gauntlets Mythic to your in-game inventory and explore the chaotic Chapter 5 Season 3 landscape with them.

How to find Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3?

Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Chapter 5 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Magento Gauntlets Mythic will likely significantly impact the gameplay in Chapter 5 Season 3, especially since the item comes with both defensive and offensive capabilities. Luckily, it isn't that hard to find Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite as the item can be found in chests and Floor Loot, making it much easier to access than regular Mythic weapons.

In addition to chests and floor loot, you can also find and interact with the Wastelander Magneto NPC at the Brawler's Battleground POI to purchase the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in exchange for Gold Bars.

How to use Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite?

The shielding mechanic of the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic (Image via Epic Games)

Using the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic in Fortnite is relatively easy as it has two abilities. The first ability lets you conjure surrounding scraps of metal and form a protective wall of sorts in front of you, protecting from enemy bullets to a certain extent.

The metal ball with the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic (Image via Epic Games)

The second ability lets you form a massive ball of metal and shoot it at enemies, dealing significant damage but not enough to one-shot an enemy. In addition to these abilities, the Magneto Gauntlets Mythic provides the ability to negate all fall damage as long as you have the item equipped while falling.

