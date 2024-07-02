Fortnite leaks suggest Wanderer could receive other styles in the future

New Fortnite leaks have just come forward and they deal with details regarding The Wanderer, the enigmatic hooded figure who has piqued everyone's interest regarding his involvement in Chapter 5 Season 3, and the storyline. However, while players are concerned with the lore surrounding the mysterious character, it seems like the developers are cooking up new looks for The Wanderer.

This was highlighted in a recent leak brought forward by X user @blortzen and then re-shared by veteran Fortnite leaker HYPEX. The latter has provided multiple accurate reports regarding Chapter 5 Season 3 and The Wanderer, adding to the credibility of the leak.

Fortnite leaks hint at Wanderer having different looks and styles

According to the leak brought forward by @blortzen, Epic Games might introduce a new style for The Wanderer titled "Galaxy Inner Cloak". The leak also featured an image of what the style could look like, featuring a bright blue hue in place of the shadowy abyss that is generally associated with The Wanderer.

The style seems to be a massive departure from the character's enigmatic and dark roots, emulating the style of skins like the Galaxy Crossfade Outfit. This can be seen as a hint towards Epic Games eventually making The Wanderer a usable outfit in the future. This was expected, given how the character is being built up to hold an important place in the lore, and the potential presence of other styles adds some heft to the possibility.

However, this does beg the question of how players will be able to use The Wanderer in-game, given the character currently only features a cloak with a shadow within it. While players have managed to eliminate The Wanderer in-game and take his form using the Shapeshifter Emote, the character still does not display any limbs. This suggests it may undergo some changes before being made available for players to use in the game.

