Fortnite leaks suggest Wanderer could receive other styles in the future

By Pranav Maytray
Modified Jul 02, 2024 13:25 GMT
Fortnite leaks suggest Wanderer could receive other styles in the future
Epic Games seem to have plans for The Wanderer's looks. (Image via Epic Games)

New Fortnite leaks have just come forward and they deal with details regarding The Wanderer, the enigmatic hooded figure who has piqued everyone's interest regarding his involvement in Chapter 5 Season 3, and the storyline. However, while players are concerned with the lore surrounding the mysterious character, it seems like the developers are cooking up new looks for The Wanderer.

This was highlighted in a recent leak brought forward by X user @blortzen and then re-shared by veteran Fortnite leaker HYPEX. The latter has provided multiple accurate reports regarding Chapter 5 Season 3 and The Wanderer, adding to the credibility of the leak.

Fortnite leaks hint at Wanderer having different looks and styles

also-read-trending Trending

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

According to the leak brought forward by @blortzen, Epic Games might introduce a new style for The Wanderer titled "Galaxy Inner Cloak". The leak also featured an image of what the style could look like, featuring a bright blue hue in place of the shadowy abyss that is generally associated with The Wanderer.

The style seems to be a massive departure from the character's enigmatic and dark roots, emulating the style of skins like the Galaxy Crossfade Outfit. This can be seen as a hint towards Epic Games eventually making The Wanderer a usable outfit in the future. This was expected, given how the character is being built up to hold an important place in the lore, and the potential presence of other styles adds some heft to the possibility.

However, this does beg the question of how players will be able to use The Wanderer in-game, given the character currently only features a cloak with a shadow within it. While players have managed to eliminate The Wanderer in-game and take his form using the Shapeshifter Emote, the character still does not display any limbs. This suggests it may undergo some changes before being made available for players to use in the game.

Check out other Fortnite articles:

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!

Quick Links

Edited by Niladri Roy
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी