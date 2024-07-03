The Weapon X (Wolverine) skin in Fortnite was first added in Chapter 5 Season 3 with the update v30.20 on July 2, 2024. Although there are a few different snapshots of Wolverine in the Metaverse, this one goes back to the early days of the character. This version of Wolverine is showcased in X-Men Apocalypse, wherein he's being experimented upon by William Stryker.

Suffice it to say, Weapon X has broken out of the Weapon X Lab and is finally loose. You can now cosplay as this mutant in-game. He also has a LEGO model, which means you can use him while exploring new LEGO Fortnite seeds. However, beware that his Adamantium Claws will not be of much help should you be attacked by hostile wildlife.

That said, here is how to get Weapon X (Wolverine) skin in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 3.

How to get the Weapon X (Wolverine) skin in Fortnite in Item Shop: Price, availability, and other details

You can now purchase the Weapon X (Wolverine) skin in Fortnite (Image via Epic Games)

As of today (July 3, 2024), the Weapon X (Wolverine) skin is listed in the Fortnite Item Shop, alongside other cosmetics specific to the character and associated with the Weapon X Set.

The set comprises these five cosmetic items:

Those interested in obtaining all the cosmetics and items that are part of the Weapon X Bundle can purchase them at a discounted price of 2,000 V-Bucks. At the moment, you cannot purchase any of the cosmetic items individually. This could change in the near future, but for now, you have to purchase the Weapon X (Wolverine) skin in Fortnite via the Weapon X Bundle.

How long will the Weapon X (Wolverine) skin stay in the Fortnite Item Shop?

Weapon X (Wolverine) skin will remain listed until July 9, 2024 (Image via Epic Games)

The Weapon X (Wolverine) skin in Fortnite will remain listed in the Item Shop until July 9, 2024, at 8 PM Eastern Time. These cosmetics are not exclusive and will be listed again. Be sure to check out the Fortnite Item Shop tomorrow to see what Epic Games has added.

