Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 survey hints at collaborations with Nintendo, The Boys, and more

Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 has been a beacon of collaborations and surprises, delighting players with unexpected yet welcome crossovers. A recent survey by Epic Games has set the community abuzz with speculation as it suggests potential future collaborations with major franchises that players have been waiting for a long time.

The survey includes iconic characters from Nintendo's vast collection of heroes, supes from the Amazon Prime series "The Boys," and other classic franchises that would make for some of the most creative additions to Fortnite's roster.

New survey in Fortnite Chapter 5 Season 1 hints at potential upcoming crossovers

The survey has become a hot topic within the community with notable mentions from the Chapter 5 Season 1 survey, including potential collaborations with Nintendo, featuring iconic gaming franchises like Super Mario, Metroid, and Legend of Zelda. In addition, the fan-favorite character from The Boys, A-Train, the adorable yet terrifying Chica from Five Nights at Freddy's, and even the beloved pirate from The Pirates of the Caribbean are hinted at in the survey.

The prospect of the game joining forces with Nintendo sparks immense excitement. While Nintendo is very protective of its characters and previous reports suggested that the collaboration will never happen, players still hope for iconic characters like Mario and Link to come to the game.

With Epic Games already having an established relationship with Disney with the Jack Skellington skin, the chances of Jack Sparrow coming to the game are high. The possibility of donning the lovable pirate skin into a match is something that players can potentially look out for in the future.

The superhero-infused world of The Boys might also be making its way into Fortnite, with characters like A-Train and Homelander potentially becoming playable characters. Given how Epic Games have incorporated other Amazon Prime series characters with their Invincible collaboration, it is likely that this venture could be in the stars for coming seasons.

In addition, horror fans may have something to look forward to, as the survey also hints at a potential collaboration with Five Nights at Freddy's down the road. Chica, one of the iconic animatronics from the franchise, could bring an eerie and thrilling element to Fortnite's already vast array of skins.

As Epic Games navigates the collaboration landscape, players can anticipate thrilling new additions that blur the boundaries between different fictional universes.

