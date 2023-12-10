Fortnite x Nintendo may never become a reality 

The dream of a Fortnite x Nintendo collaboration has been a popular topic for years now. Ever since leaked court documents revealed that Samus Aran was supposed to come to the Metaverse, fans have been wanting a proper collaboration. At one point in Chapter 2 Season 6 (2021), many believed that Epic Games and Nintendo were able to broker a deal. Sadly, this did not come to pass.

For a while, the community speculated that Nintendo was playing hardball with Epic Games, but this was soon dismissed. Given that the company had collaborated with other games, many wondered why a Fortnite x Nintendo collaboration was not becoming a reality. Well, as it turns out, Epic Games has been trying, but to no avail.

Fortnite x Nintendo may remain a pipe dream

In an interview with Stephen Totilo, Epic Games' executive, Saxs Persson made a startling revelation, he said:

"Nintendo has their strategy and we have our strategy, and we hope at some point to use their characters because our players would love it."

It would seem that Epic Games has been trying to get Nintendo to collaborate, but the latter is not interested, by the looks of it. While Fortnite is indeed a Metaverse in itself, Nintendo has some of the most popular characters and games out there. This includes the Mario and Zelda franchise, as well as Super Smash Bros.

They have a cult-like status, and many of those who play Fortnite are even ardent followers of Nintendo. As such, this is the reason why many are desperately wanting a collaboration to come true.

However, judging by things and by how long Epic Games has been trying (which could be years), the possibility of an agreement being reached is rather slim. That being said, a collaboration is unlikely to come to fruition in the foreseeable future, but what if it did?

What if the Fortnite x Nintendo collaboration did come true?

If things ever fell into place, the Metaverse would change as players know it. Nintendo could add not just characters but dedicate game modes to the game as well.

They could potentially port the entirety of The Legend of Zelda into Fortnite or make a different version of it. Mario Kart could also become a dedicated game mode, similar to Rocket Racing. And, of course, Super Smash Bros would be the mode to visit for fighting-style games.

There are user-made experiences that are similar to these, but there is nothing like having the real McCoy added in-game. Aside from game mode, Outfits and cosmetics could be added in as well. Fans have been dying to get a Samus Aran Outfit in-game.

That being said, there is a lot that could happen if Nintendo agrees to collaborate with Epic Games. However, for the time being, daydreaming about the same will have to suffice. Given how things have progressed thus far, they are unlikely to change anytime soon.

