How to play Smash Bros in Fortnite

Fortnite has once again opened its creative canvas to deliver a gaming experience that brings with it an iconic gaming classic. A new Creative map (code 6451-6842-0591) built using the Unreal Editor for Fortnite (UEFN) provides players with the opportunity to experience the iconic heart-pounding action of Smash Bros within the game's universe.

Super Smash Bros is a crossover fighting game that features characters from all over Nintendo's vast library of characters. The game involves 2 or more players attempting to knock each other off of a platform using different tools and weapons, and this new Creative map created by Naverty7 perfectly captures the feeling of the Nintendo classic.

How to join the Smash Bros. map in Fortnite?

Before jumping into the game and unleashing chaos in true Smash Bros. fashion, you must access the dedicated Creative map.

In order to join the map, navigate to the search icon located on the top left of the game's home screen UI. Then, you must enter the island code into the search bar. This unique code serves as your ' ticket to the Smash Bros. experience within the game. After that, hit search and allow the game to load the Smash Bros. map.

Once the map has loaded, join the Smash Bros.-inspired Creative map. On the map, you can find the authentic Smash Bros. experience, as the creator has gone as far as to recreate the iconic Castle backdrop from the original game and even changed the camera angle so that it can emulate the game.

Weapons available in the Fortnite Smash Bros. Creative map

As you step onto the Smash Bros.-inspired Creative landscape, you will find yourself armed with a Six Shooter and a Kinetic Blade, with both weapons being given impressive knockback boosts to assist you in your goals.

The primary weapon for close-quarters combat, the Kinetic Blade, allows you to unleash powerful melee attacks on opponents, bringing the essence of melee combat from Smash Bros. into Fortnite. You can also use the Kinetic Blade's dash ability to recover from being knocked off the platform, allowing you to stay in the game.

Additionally, you can use the Six Shooter's ranged capabilities to maintain control over the match, not only keeping your opponents at bay but also knocking them off the platform from range rather than risk fighting them at close range. Just like Smash Bros., the pace of the game is fast, and players have to be quick on their feet if they want to secure the victory.

