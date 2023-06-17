Although Fortnite is primarily a battle royale, players can make custom maps in the Creative mode. With this mode's recent update, players are letting their imaginations run wild concerning the maps and the custom game modes they're coming up with. Super Smash Bros has quite a heavy fan following in the gaming market today. A player has managed to replicate the same in the Creative 2.0 mode.

Ever since its inception, the Fortnite Creative mode has seen players develop unique ideas for custom maps. This new map effectively replicates the mechanics seen in Super Smash Bros. Here's everything players need to know about this map, including how to play it.

How to play the Super Smash Bros Mega Knockdown map in Fortnite Creative

Whenever you load into the main Fortnite lobby, you will see a section in the bottom right corner displaying the current mode you've selected. You need to click on this mode and select "Creative." Once you hit launch, you will be taken to the Creative lobby.

Once you're in this lobby, you will come across interactive panels, which, when interacted with, will prompt you to enter the island code that you wish to play on. For the Super Smash Bros Mega Knockdown map, you must enter the code 0007-3512-0009 for the Free For All mode or 0653-1334-9406 for the Team Deathmatch mode.

To win a match on the Mega Knockdown map in Fortnite Creative, you will have to score 30 eliminations. To eliminate a player, all you need to do is shoot them. But that's where the fun begins. If you hit someone, they get knocked back a little. Your enemy will keep getting knocked back for every subsequent shot that you keep landing on them. You can even knock them out into the storm. That way, not only will your bullets damage them, but the storm will also eat away their health.

So if you're on this map, your primary goal will be to shoot anything that moves and to avoid being hit by the enemy bullets. Because if you do, there's a high chance that you might get knocked out into the storm itself. Furthermore, this map is based on UEFN, so if you keep playing on this map, you will be rewarded with a lot of XP.

Considering that the XP grind is slightly tedious, even in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, creative maps such as Mega Knockdown are an excellent alternative if you're tired of the regular battle royale mode. If you're also bored with this map, there are other featured maps in the Creative mode that you can try out yourself.

