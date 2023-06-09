Everything new in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is finally out. Epic Games has released a lot of new content with this new update, including a fresh Battle Pass, weapons, map changes, and more. Season 3 has only been out for a few hours, and many players are still exploring all the new additions. Fortunately, there is a lot of fresh content to experience this time!

This article will sum up everything that has arrived with the latest season of Fortnite Battle Royale. It'll offer a look at all the new features as well.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 brings a jungle to the island

A new jungle has arrived in Fortnite Battle Royale (Image via Epic Games)

For several weeks prior to the update, rumors about a new jungle biome coming to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 were going around. They turned out to be accurate, as players can now visit a jungle in the map's middle.

Anvil Square is gone, along with a few other landmarks. Epic Games has added three new named locations to Fortnite's island, with Rumble Ruins to the jungle's south, Creeky Compound in its middle, and Shady Stilts to its north.

The new biome looks amazing and has several shrines players can visit.

The new Battle Pass is out

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has brought many new skins (Image via Epic Games)

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass looks incredible. It has many different characters, from Optimus Prime to a new version of Meowscles. Besides skins, this BP's new progression system includes many other cosmetics and bonus rewards.

Here are the eight skins that can be unlocked from the new Battle Pass:

Era

Trace

Rian

Lorenzo

Mariposa

Relik

Optimus Prime

Purradise Meowscles

All these items come in multiple styles, which makes them look even more attractive. Furthermore, Epic Games will likely release super styles for all of them within the next few weeks.

New weapons are fantastic

The new season has also changed the loot pool (Image via Epic Games)

With the release of the new Fortnite season, Epic Games has added five new weapons and many other items. Something that has caught a lot of attention is the Cybertron Cannon, a powerful Mythic weapon.

Besides this item, here are the other new weapons that were added with Season 3:

FlapJack Rifle

Thermal DMR

Kinetic Boomerang

Wildwasp Jar

The Drum Shotgun has been unvaulted as well and now has a Mythic variant. Additionally, Epic has also brought the Combat SMG back.

Another thing worth noting is that the Wildcard boss is still available. He drops a Vault keycard that can be used to access vaults with high-quality loot. This includes the FlapJack Rifle's mythic version and many other fantastic items.

New Reality Augments

New Reality Augments have been added with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Reality Augments have been a big part of Chapter 4, which is why it's no surprise that Epic Games has added new ones in the fresh season. Seven perks have come out with Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3, and most of them are incredible.

Here is a list of all the new Reality Augments:

Primal Companion : Gain thermal vision and regenerate Health while riding animals.

: Gain thermal vision and regenerate Health while riding animals. Wildwasp Weaponry : Receive some Wildwasp Jars and gain an additional one with every elimination.

: Receive some Wildwasp Jars and gain an additional one with every elimination. Spring Lines : Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders.

: Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders. Shell Slide : Gain Shotgun shells while sliding.

: Gain Shotgun shells while sliding. Swift Shotgun Reload : Your Shotguns will reload faster.

: Your Shotguns will reload faster. Reckless Rifle Reload : Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty.

: Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty. Medium Ammo Acquired: Instantly gain medium ammo, then obtain more when you open containers.

Considering that fans are in the early stages of Season 3, it won't be surprising if Epic Games nerfs or buffs some of these new augments very soon. Additionally, several of them may be removed from this game as well.

Job boards

Bounty Boards are back but with a twist (Image via Epic Games)

Many Fortnite players use Bounty Boards as their primary source of gold. Unfortunately, these were removed in the last few weeks of Season 2. However, Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has brought them back!

Bounty Boards are now called Job Boards, and they allow players to pick one of three jobs, including a bounty. Each undertaking grants 100 gold.

Milestones are different in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3

Milestones have been changed in the new Fortnite season (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has decided to rework Milestones in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3. They are now split into three different categories: Combat, Challenge, and Exploration. Each of these has its own Milestones.

For example, the Combat category requires players to damage, eliminate, outlast, or headshot opponents. These Milestones are randomized at every stage and grant 2,000 XP each.

Additionally, there is an XP bonus of 30,000 for every five stages. Due to this, players get approximately 8,000 XP per completed Milestone stage.

New movement mechanics

Grinding vines is possible in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 (Image via Epic Games)

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has brought four new mechanics to this video game. The jungle has several vines that can be used to quickly move around the island, similar to Grind Rails in Mega City.

The new biome has also brought mud, which can be used to gain a speed boost and camouflage. These effects can be achieved by simply sliding in the mud.

The jungle biome has many new features that can be used (Image via Epic Games)

Epic Games has also added many ascenders and Hop Flowers to the jungle. These can be used to get atop trees and surprise unsuspecting enemies.

Finally, it is now possible to use vegetation to your advantage. Shooting a Bomb Flower will cause it to explode, while a Stink Flower will produce a toxic gas cloud. Lastly, Slurp Plans can be hit with a pickaxe to restore health.

