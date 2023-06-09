How to get the Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite

The Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite can be obtained from the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. Players cannot wait to unlock this popular Transformers character, which has two different styles. Epic Games has also added a few other cosmetics related to the skin in the Battle Pass line-up, including a loading screen and a spray.

Optimus Prime was first leaked a few days ago, and then Epic Games confirmed the collaboration on Wednesday, June 8. The character was also seen in the official trailer that debuted during the Summer Game Fest.

Unlocking the Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite is relatively easy, but it might take some time if you want to participate in the grind. This article will explain how you can unlock the skin and add it to your Fortnite Battle Royale locker.

Unlocking Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite requires the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass

The Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite looks amazing (Image via Epic Games)

The Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite requires you to purchase the Chapter 4 Season 3 Battle Pass. The price of the Battle Pass hasn't changed and still costs 950 V-Bucks, which comes to just under $8.

The Transformers character is a Tier 100 skin, meaning that you'll have to reach Level 94 to be able to unlock him. It costs nine Battle Stars, which can be obtained by leveling up. However, the catch is you won't be able to unlock the character unless the rest of the page has been claimed.

Optimus Prime has two different styles in the Battle Pass (Image via Epic Games)

It is also possible to purchase Battle Pass levels in Fortnite Battle Royale. Each level costs 150 V-Bucks, so you will need more than 14,000 V-Bucks to unlock this skin on the first day of the season. Unless you want Optimus Prime right away, this is not a great deal.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 will have many quests that you can complete to level up. Additionally, you may also check out our guide on how to enter Fortnite bot lobbies. You will be able to complete challenges much faster and gain XP at an increased rate. Bot lobbies are also great for learning the map and practicing.

The new Battle Pass has many amazing skins (Image via Epic Games)

Unlocking the Optimus Prime skin in Fortnite is straightforward. If you love playing the game, the grind for the Tier 100 skin will pay off. The Transformers character certainly looks amazing, but spending thousands of V-Bucks to get this skin quickly may be a waste.

