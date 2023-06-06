Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Map leaks: Dusty Divot 2.0, Earthquakes, New Shrine, and more 

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will bring many changes to the video game. While most of these map changes have already been leaked, the latest video by Epic Games shows that the map will go through a drastic makeover. The video game developer has also hinted at the release of another version of Dusty Divot, a popular place that was present in the game in Chapter 1.

Many Fortnite players have theorized that earthquakes will cause significant changes. It seems they were right, as the jungle is located right under the center of the map. The jungle will come with the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map, and the Zero Point may also be exposed.

Epic Games revealed numerous map changes with the latest teaser, which excited Fortnite players for the upcoming season. The season will be officially revealed on Thursday, one day before its release.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map brings a new version of Dusty Divot

Many Fortnite players remember Dusty Divot, a popular location from Chapter 1 Season 4. This location was created by a meteor hit, which caused created a large crater in the center of the map.

The Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 map will likely bring Dusty Divot 2.0. The latest teaser by Epic shows a massive jungle in the center of the island, and this jungle will be very important for the storyline in the next season.

What lies underneath the surface?



#FortniteWILDS Cracked, but not broken. Overgrown, but not forbidden. Lost, but not forgotten.What lies underneath the surface?

The end of the video reveals a shrine, which may also be an important landmark in the upcoming season. The shrine looks similar to objects found at Coral Castle back in Chapter 2.

Epic Games recently released a series of earthquakes used as a mini-event. These marked the territory that will be replaced when the new video game season comes out. Many players theorized that this would happen, and it appears that they were right.

Epic will release the new season on Friday, June 9. That said, players will be able to get the first look at the new season during the Summer Game Fest on Thursday at 3 pm Eastern Time.

