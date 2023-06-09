Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 adds 7 new augments to the game: Full list and their uses

The update for Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 is out. Epic Games is making sure that the game feels fresh by adding a bunch of new content. With exciting changes to the map, a new Battle Pass to unlock, and unique gameplay items, the upcoming season is set up to be one of the best.

Seven new Reality Augments have been added in this update, and most of them are related to the new jungle biome. Since the theme is Wilds, this is not surprising. Reality Augments were first added in Chapter 4 Season 1, and Epic has updated them regularly over the past six months.

The latest augments are ideal for the jungle biome and will introduce players to new items such as the Wildwasp Jar. Additionally, two of the Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Reality Augments will affect shotguns and make these close-range weapons much more powerful.

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 Reality Augments affect shotguns, assault rifles, and the new biome

Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 3 has added many new features to the video game (Image via Epic Games)

The new season of Fortnite Battle Royale has added many new features, including these seven Reality Augments.

Primal Companion : Gain thermal vision and regenerate Health while riding animals

: Gain thermal vision and regenerate Health while riding animals Wildwasp Weaponry : Receive some Wildwasp Jars, and gain an additional one with every elimination

: Receive some Wildwasp Jars, and gain an additional one with every elimination Spring Lines : Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders.

: Gain a Slap effect upon using grind vines, grind rails, ziplines, or Ascenders. Shell Slide : Gain Shotgun shells while sliding

: Gain Shotgun shells while sliding Swift Shotgun Reload : Your Shotguns will reload faster

: Your Shotguns will reload faster Reckless Rifle Reload : Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty

: Your Assault Rifles will reload significantly faster when the magazine is empty Medium Ammo Acquired: Instantly gain medium ammo, then gain more when you open containers

As the new Fortnite season progresses, Epic Games will likely adjust them in future updates.

The jungle biome was added with the new Fortnite season (Image via Epic Games)

The new jungle biome, located around the center of the island, has players especially intrigued. It looks fantastic and has several landmarks. Players can also enjoy the new Grind Vines, mud, and more in this biome. One Reality Augment affects Grind Vines, while one of them grants the Wildwasp Jar.

