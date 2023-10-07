Is the Kinetic Blade coming back to Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4? Yes, according to leakers/data-miners, the elusive Kinetic Blade will be making a return. Given that there is no Kinetic-themed weapon this season, having it re-introduced to the loot pool would be a win-win situation for everyone. It's a great mobility item and excels at melee/close-range combat.

As per the information at hand, the Kinetic Blade will be returning in a new avatar. Instead of it having purple hues, it will now have red. This is to reflect the Fortnitemares 2023 theme and better fit in with the overall aesthetics. That being said, there is a small catch involved in this whole scenario. While leakers have stated the Kinetic Blade will make a return, it is unclear if players will be able to use it.

Revenant Kado Thorne will be weidling the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4

Expand Tweet

Want to know what items might feature in the shop tomorrow? Check out our predictions for tomorrow's Fortnite Item Shop

While leakers/data-miners do state that the Kinetic Blade will be making a glorious return, it is still not sure if players will be able to use it. As per the information, Revenant Kado Thorne will be wielding it during Fortnitemares 2023. Epic Games is also going to transform him into a Vampire Boss NPC and give him at least one special attack.

That said, while the new version of the Kinetic Blade will be in-game, it's unclear if players will be able to gain access to it. It's possible that they might be able to get the weapon after defeating Kado Thorne in battle, but there is nothing in the game's files to suggest the same. Nevertheless, since he will be a Boss NPC for Fortnitemares 2023, defeating him should allow players to claim his weapon.

Expand Tweet

If such is the case, other variants (lower rarities) of the Kinetic Blade may be obtainable by searching Chest or perhaps by securing Combat Caches. For the time being this is all based on speculation, but it is the likely direction Epic Games is going to go in. Given how popular the Kinetic Blade is, having only one in a match will not bode well with the community.

Will the new version of the Kinetic Blade in Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 have a unique ability?

Expand Tweet

While this would be rather cool to see, Epic Games is likely only revamping how the weapon looks and not its functionality as such. It will still store charges and allow the user to dash through the air or into opponents using those charges. It may have new visual effects, but that will be the limitation of what the developers tweak.

That being said, the new version of the Kinetic Blade will be re-added during the update v26.30. This is when Fortnitemares 2023 will officially start as well. It will be interesting to have this weapon back in-game as it will not only change the meta, but also change how players are able to rotate. A combination of the Rocket Ram and Kinetic Blade will allow players to cover vast distances with ease.

The Battle Bus is heading into Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4 soon! Check out the final Fortnite item shop today!