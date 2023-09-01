Fortnite gives Kado Thorne the vampire twist everyone was hoping for

Kado Thorne, eccentric collector, and immortal vampire, is Fortnite Chapter 4 Season 4's antagonist. While there's no real history available for the character as such, it's clear that he has wealth beyond imagination. Given that he has been around for eons, it's pretty evident that he's made a fortune doing something. That said, there's no doubt that he will play a major role in the storyline.

Furthermore, according to leaker/data-miners, Kado Thorne will be able to transform into a vampire very soon. While a vampiric Outfit for the character is present in the Chapter 4 Season 4 Battle Pass, as an NPC, he's limited to his human form. However, this will all seemingly change once Fortnitemares 2023 kicks off, and that's not all.

Kado Thorne will posses a "Life Drain" ability while in his vampire form during Fortnitemares 2023

As per the information available, Kado Thorne will not only be able to transform into a vampire, but will also be able to use "Life Drain" ability on players. This suggests that the NPC Boss will be able to siphon hit-points from players to regain health. Despite information being limited, it's likely that this ability will only be usable once players are within a certain range.

This is similar to other NPCs Bosses such as Darth Vader that have appeared on the island in the past seasons. Although he could use Force Powers, players had to be within a certain range of it to affect them. That said, it seems that taking out Kado Thorne from long-range will be the best way to approach this Boss NPC.

In addition to being able to siphon hit-points, given that his vampiric form has wings, he may just be able to fly as well. As seen in the Chapter 4 Season 4 trailer, Kado Thorne has wings. He also moves rapidly towards Nolan Chance and his crew while they are stuck in his Vault.

Given that there's not enough space to get a running start, he's likely propelling himself by flying. That said, it will be interesting to see what Epic Games has planned for Fortnitemares 2023. Speaking of which, the developers may be planning to blot out the Sun for the duration of the event.

A total eclipse may occur during Fortnitemares 2023

Taking a note from the German film Nosferatu, vampires can't stand the Sun. The moment they come into contact with sunlight, they burn, and eventually, turn to ash. Keeping this weakness in mind, Kado Thorne may not be able to survive in sunlight either. For this reason, during the Chapter 4 Season 4 teaser, he is never seen above ground.

If he has to become a vampire NPC for Fortnitemares, keeping him underground guarding a Vault is rather disappointing. For this reason, it's being speculated that he will appear above ground. Once the event kicks off, the Sun will be blotted out to create an eternal night of darkness. This coincides with the fact that an eclipse is due to occur in-game soon.

Although having an extra dark day-night cycle is not something new, the threat of a life-draining vampire adds to the excitement. Perhaps Epic Games will add in more vampires for players to face off during the eclipse. If done correctly, the developers could create a Fortnitemares experience that will challenge the one that occurred during Chapter 2 Season 8.

