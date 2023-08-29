Fortnitemares 2023 leaks: 3 New skins leaked ahead of time, more details surface

Despite it being August, Fortnitemares 2023 leaks have begun to show up online. It would seem that Epic Games is ready this time around and has something extraordinary planned for the community. On that note, according to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, three new Outfits will be released during the event. These will follow the Fortnitemares theme and will be available to purchase in the Item Shop.

The Outfits in question are Swamp Fishstick, Molten Love Ranger, and likely a spooky version of Meowscles. It will be nice to finally see Swamp Fishstick as the Outfit was supposed to release in 2021, but was withheld for unknown reasons. While the release of these three Outfits are creating quite the hype, there's a lot more that the developers have planned.

Fortnitemares 2023 is shaping up to be quite the spectacle

Outfits aside, Epic Games has a lot more planned this year for the month of October. With the Reality Augment system being introduced at the start of Chapter 4, two special Reality Augments are being created for Fortnitemares 2023. According to leaker/data-miner Wensoing, these two new Reality Augments will affect certain items, here's what they do:

Witchy Warrior - Witch Broom cooldown decreased by 20%

Trick Or Treat - 10 extra hit-points when eating any type of candy

Although Trick Or Treat will be useful for healing quickly, Witchy Warrior will undoubtedly become extremely popular. With the ability to redeploy the Witch Broom faster, it will give players better mobility. It will be interesting to see if the popularity of the newly added Rocket Ram diminishes during Fortnitemares 2023.

Moving on from Reality Augments, the upcoming Sticky Grenade Launcher will be featured in the Horde Rush LTM. When fired, the explosive will stick to objects/characters and detonate after a short while. The AOE damage will be useful in crowd control or to take down more powerful foes.

Lastly, EvoChrome weapons will make a return for Fortnitemares 2023. Given how popular they were in Chapter 3 Season 4, the community will be overjoyed to have them back in-game. On that note, it will be interesting to see what else Epic Games has planned for the occasion.

No doubt freebies and bonus experience points will also be a part of Fortnitemares 2023. Additionally, for those who will be partaking in festivities for the first time, it's highly recommended to try out the Horde Rush LTM. Since it features some assets and elements from years gone by, it's a trip down memory lane and a look back into past seasons.

