Fortnite Mummy skin and Pyramid POI may finally get added in-game during Fortnitemares

The Fortnite Mummy skin and Pyramid POI have been teased since the end of Chapter 2 Season 6. Despite the numerous speculations, rumors and even a few leaks, nothing came to fruition in the current season thus far.

Despite a few leaks showcasing desert-themed plants and even a loading screen that gave off a Mad Max vibe, nothing really came of it. Although the character in the loading screen was featured as a skin, the desert plants in the files were merely being tested by the developers.

Nonetheless, after much anticipation and waiting, it would seem that the Fortnite Mummy skin and possibly even a Pyramid POI may be coming to the game soon, according to many leakers.

HYPEX @HYPEX We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld." We will finally get The Mummy skin i leaked a while ago, maybe a Pyramid POI Finally? 😳 (Also, Golden Skull Trooper)"The Mummy will also be lurching on the Island as a Character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld." https://t.co/AZ4QFfsKDM

Fortnite Mummy skin: Unwrapping the mystery

During the minor Fortnite update on October 5, Epic Games teased the community with a few possible collaborations, alongside cosmetics, via Fortnitemare cards.

While most of the cards have been decrypted by eager loopers, a lot of them still remain unknown to an extent. Among those that are still unknown is a card that resembles the rumored Fortnite Mummy skin.

FNAssist - News & Leaks @FN_Assist Here's a breakdown of all #Fortnitemares2021 cards we have seen today and what most of them are hinting at, there may be more too as some are even barely seenWith only 4 cards per week it's likely there are 16 Cards total but we've only seen 13 in the background yet! Here's a breakdown of all #Fortnitemares2021 cards we have seen today and what most of them are hinting at, there may be more too as some are even barely seenWith only 4 cards per week it's likely there are 16 Cards total but we've only seen 13 in the background yet! https://t.co/VoBQxB6FiQ

Although there's still speculation as to what the skin might look like, Epic Games themselves provided a little hint confirming that it will indeed be coming to the game this month to celebrate Fortnitemares.

Additionally, the Fortnite Mummy skin will not only be a cosmetic item, but it will also roam about on the island as a walking-talking NPC. Here's what the developers had to say in their official blog post:

"The Mummy will also be lurching on the island as a character later in the month, trying to find his way home to the Underworld."

Given that the developers mentioned "trying to find his way back to the Underworld", there is a very strong possibility of having a new POI added to the game soon.

According to one leaker, FNChiefAko, a small landmark could spawn on the island, which would host the new Mummy NPC. Much like Isla Nublada, which spawned toward the end of Fortnite Season 6 to house Orelia, something similar may happen this season.

Nonetheless, readers should take this information with a pinch of salt, as Epic Games' statement may have been more metaphorical than actual. While the Fortnite Mummy skin is indeed coming, the Pyramid POI may not.

