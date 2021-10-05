What's new in today's Fortnite Update? (5th October): Dual Fiend Crossbows, Nitehare & Raven NPCs, and new challenges

As predicted by leakers last week, new content will be going live after the Fortnite update today. While this will be more of an internal push rather than an update per se, players can expect new NPCs, the Dual Fiend Crossbow, and two brand new punchcards to be added in-game.

While there are rumors of some more map changes coming to the game, it's unlikely that they will occur until the cubes have reached the Aftermath; or until the Fortnitemares event kicks off. With that being said, here's what players can expect to see in-game soon.

Fortnite update today (October 5): New weapons, NPCs, and more experience points to be earned

1) Dual Fiend Crossbows

Last month, on September 28, Dual Fiend Crossbows were finally added to the game files during the Fortnite 18.10 update, but never went live in-game. Based on the current information at hand, this weapon is set to be released shortly after the tiny Fortnite update today occurs.

Much like its counterpart the Fiend Crossbow, the dual variant will be potent against fiends/cube monsters in-game. While players shouldn't expect this weapon to be ground breaking, it will be useful in certain situations.

2) Nitehare and Raven NPCs

Nitehare and Raven, perhaps two of the oldest skins in the game, will finally be setting foot on the island as NPCs. It'll be interesting to see what dialogue options these two current players have in certain situations.

While it's unlikely that it will play a part in the storyline or the Fortnitemares event, they do fit the theme perfectly and help build the spooky atmosphere that the developers are trying to build.

RutgerK @RutgerK_

Note that the questline might be bugged again in the beginning!

NPC #11 Raven:

NPC #15 Nitehare:

NPC #11 Raven:

NPC #15 Nitehare: In 1 hour they will add 2 NEW NPC and their Punchcards to #Fortnite : Raven and Nitehare!Note that the questline might be bugged again in the beginning!Check locations + challenge guides here:NPC #11 Raven: youtu.be/nZcSa8b_-eU NPC #15 Nitehare: youtu.be/kVPsnhzg1wk In 1 hour they will add 2 NEW NPC and their Punchcards to #Fortnite: Raven and Nitehare!

Note that the questline might be bugged again in the beginning!Check locations + challenge guides here:

NPC #11 Raven: youtu.be/nZcSa8b_-eU

NPC #15 Nitehare: youtu.be/kVPsnhzg1wk https://t.co/36O8ZQFCBW

3) New punchcard challenges

With the new NPCs come new punchcards. Following the XP debacle that occurred at the start of the season, Epic games boosted XP gains across the board.

Rather than earning in small increments for each stage of a punchcard completed, players will now earn 30,000 XP per stage, which is a huge step up from the previous XP rewards.

Following the Fortnite update today, players will be able to earn a total of 300,000 experience points by completing these two new punchcards. The stages offer rather simple quests, and they shouldn't be an issue to complete even for beginners.

