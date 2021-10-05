Fortnite Season 8 Raven Dark Skies questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

With dark tidings on the horizon and the Fortnite island being pushed to the brink of absolute corruption, strange NPCs have begun appearing. While their origins are unknown, they seem to be helpful in nature.

Players wanting to learn more about Raven and his enigmatic backstory should help him complete some tasks. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield a very generous total of 150,000 experience points when completed.

Here is the list:

Stage 1: Destroy Sideways Rocks (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Stage 2: Launch from a Corruption Vent in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Stage 3: Eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways 15 seconds after gliding (0/3) - 30,000 XP

Stage 4: Get headshots from above (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Stage 5: Destroy chests with a harvesting tool (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Raven Dark Skies questline challenges (Image via RutgerK_/Twitter)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Raven Dark Skies questline challenges

There are five stages in the Raven Dark Skies questline. To begin the challenge, players must first interact with Raven, who is located at Hydro 16, located east of Sludgy Swamp.

Stage 1) Destroy Sideways Rocks (0/2) - 30,000 XP

To complete this task, players simply need to pickaxe the strange rocks found inside the Sideways and break them. Alternatively, shooting them should work as well.

Stage 2) Launch from a Corruption Vent in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000

To complete this Fortnite task, once within the Sideways, players need to use a corruption vent to jump. They provide a jump boost and are nifty when trying to rotate or escape.

Stage 3) Eliminate Cube Monsters in the Sideways 15 seconds after gliding (0/3) - 30,000 XP

After gliding into the Sideways, players need to eliminate three cube monsters to complete this task. An easy way to do this would be to use the vents to launch up again, and slide down to do the task.

Stage 4) Get headshots from above (0/2) - 30,000 XP

Players simply need to stand on the high ground and get headshots with any weapon in-game. This can be completed by shooting NPCs, players, wildlife, and cube monsters.

Stage 5) Destroy chests with a harvesting tool (0/2) - 30,000 XP

To complete this Fortnite task, players simply need to destroy a chest instead of opening it.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple matches.

