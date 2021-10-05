Fortnite Season 8 Nitehare Hop Awake questline challenges: Full list and how to complete them

With Fortnitemares around the corner, a new NPC known as Nitehare will be coming to the Fortnite island soon. First released as a skin during the 'OG' days of Fortnite in 2019, this spooky character is bound to send chills up any player's spine.

Nonetheless, with things going sideways on the island, learning how to be scary is important. Players eager to learn and perfect the art of scariness should visit the Nitehare NPC and directly learn from the best. These Fortnite challenges have five different stages and yield a very generous total of 150,000 experience points when completed. The stages are shown below:

Stage 1: Bounce 3 times on tires without touching the ground (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Stage 2:Use an Alien Jump Pad at an Alien Crash Site (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Stage 3:Travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters (0/100) - 30,000 XP

Stage 4: Damage an opponent with a Grenade (0/25) - 30,000 XP

Stage 5: Get an explosive elimination on a Cube Monster in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Fortnite Season 8 Nitehare Hop Awake questline challenges (Image via iFireMonkey/Twitter)

How to complete all Fortnite Season 8 Nitehare Hop Awake questline challenges

There are five stages in the Nitehare Hop Awake questline. To begin this challenge, players must first interact with Nitehare, who can be found at FN Radio, west of Steamy Stacks.

Stage 1) Bounce 3 times on tires without touching the ground (0/1) - 30,000 XP

To complete this task, all players have to do is find one or more Chonkers Tires, deploy them, and bounce on them three times without touching the ground. They can easily be found in garages across the Fortnite island.

Stage 2) Use an Alien Jump Pad at an Alien Crash Site (0/1) - 30,000 XP

There are a total of six alien crash sites on the island. To complete this task, players simply need to go to one of them and interact with a jump pad.

Stage 3) Travel in an Alien Slipstream for 100 meters (0/100) - 30,000 XP

After interacting with the alien jump pad and launching into the air, players can complete the next task simultaneously by simply entering the alien slipstream at the location and traveling for at least 100 meters within it.

Stage 4) Damage an opponent with a Grenade (0/25) - 30,000 XP

While this challenge may be a bit tricky, it's not impossible. All players have to do to complete this Fortnite task is damage an opponent with a grenade. Grenades can be found all over the map with ease.

Stage 5) Get an explosive elimination on a Cube Monster in the Sideways (0/1) - 30,000 XP

Players need to get an explosive elimination on a cube monster inside the Sideways.

Also Read

This particular task can be easily completed by using a grenade or rocket launcher.

Note: These Fortnite challenges are not bound to a single match and can be completed in multiple matches.

Edited by Atul S

LIVE POLL Q. Are these Punchcard challenges too easy? Too easy! They're okay. 3 votes so far