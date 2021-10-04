Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 future map may have leaked accidentally, massive changes spotted

The fate of the Fortnite map is certainly a mystery in Season 8. Loopers have no idea what the Cubes are planning to do on the island, as they roll down together, seemingly towards the centre, which is also supposed to house the Zero Point.

Noah ray 😎 @Noahray45630683 fortnite season 8 mid season map concept

i think I got better than last time fortnite season 8 mid season map concept

i think I got better than last time https://t.co/aW7hkTcnXf

However, recently many Fortnite players have noticed a difference in the regular map this season. Many have contemplated that it might suggest how the map will look in the future.

Season 8 still has a long way to go, and multiple things could happen to the island. The Zero Point has still not revealed itself, but it might not take much time with the Cubes converging in the centre of the island.

Quest menu map suggests the future of the Fortnite map

YouTuber GKI posted a video yesterday where he showcased how the map in the Quest menu looked different from the in-game map in Fortnite Season 8.

The Fortnite Season 8 map always shows corrupted areas that were infected by the Cubes. These areas are dynamic, always spreading and changing. The Quest menu map showcases none of these corrupted areas, generally marked by an earthy shade of orange.

While the Quest menu map looks different, it is only devoid of the orange corrupted areas. Since these areas are dynamic and spreading every hour, it might be difficult for the devs to update the map now and then. It might have been a calculated decision to keep the corrupted regions out of the Quest menu map.

This difference between the maps might also result from a bug that Epic Games might fix anytime soon. The possibility of this map being a future Fortnite map is not the highest, but nothing can be ruled out since Epic Games has hidden Easter eggs previously in plain sight.

Massive map changes are upcoming in Fortnite Season 8, and a significant difference might take place during the Fortnitemares event once the Cubes have reached the centre of the island.

Loopers will have to be patient to find out what happens to the map as Season 8 progresses.

