Upcoming Fortnite movie to reportedly feature 2 controversial scenes: True or hoax?

Epic Games sent Fortnite fans into a frenzy after leaks about a movie based on the game surfaced online. However, a recent update regarding the film has deeply confused fans.

A Twitter account called "FilmsDiscussing" claimed that Variety and Entertainment news publications had allegedly reported at least two controversial scenes in the upcoming Fortnite live-action movie. This piece of gossip stirred quite some trouble on Twitter.

Given the demographics of the players that play Fortnite, any controversial scene in a movie inspired by the game is bound to exclude a majority of the audience. These are children in their early teens who would be desperate to watch it. However, knowing that such scenes exist in the movie, parents wouldn't feel comfortable with this at all.

Naturally, a lot of people are counting on this tweet to be a hoax. Several users have claimed that the account usually makes parody tweets. Therefore, debunking the horrendous rumor is absolutely necessary.

Epic Games would be making a mistake with controversial scenes in the Fortnite movie

A good reason why Epic Games is leaning towards making a Fortnite movie is to fill its coffers. Anti-trust suits against Google and Apple have burnt a deep hole in the company's pockets. Moreover, the fact that mobile versions of the game won't be returning anytime soon has left Epic looking for opportunities to diversify.

Clearly, the inclusion of controversial scenes in the Fortnite movie will lead to Epic losing out on a huge chunk of money. Parents will restrict their kids from watching the movie, drastically reducing the expected audience of the upcoming film.

Naturally, Epic Games will never include any controversial scenes in a Fortnite movie. Therefore, the only possible conclusion is that the rumor is a hoax.

Twitter debunks the rumor about controversial scenes in the Fortnite movie

As soon as the tweet about the Fortnite movie's controversial scenes went viral, Twitter users instantly got to work. They figured out that the tweet comes from a parody account with a history of making such tweets. Moreover, while the tweet lists Variety as the source, no such news has come from the platform.

Alegria @Alegria0451 @Allahs_Abeed Nah bro I searched up the age rating for the fortnite movie and they can't do that. Probably fake news 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️. @Allahs_Abeed Nah bro I searched up the age rating for the fortnite movie and they can't do that. Probably fake news 🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️🤷‍♂️. https://t.co/B6atv6KEq3

After users successfully debunked the rumor, several others took the opportunity to turn the Fortnite movie speculation into a meme.

TomCatEye @TomCatEye @FilmsDiscussing YESYES YES YES YES YES YES YES @FilmsDiscussing YESYES YES YES YES YES YES YES https://t.co/S1Md0FPoMS

spooky jen @makunijiiro @FilmsDiscussing oh midas and jonesy finally got toget— *gets hit by a bus* @FilmsDiscussing oh midas and jonesy finally got toget— *gets hit by a bus*

Ideally, there shouldn't be any controversial scenes in the Fortnite movie, so that players of all ages can enjoy it without any worries.

