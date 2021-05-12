A Fortnite movie is likely in the works, behind-the-scenes clips surface online

A recent YouTube video revealed that a possible Fortnite movie might be in development. Fortnite recently launched the v16.40 update on May 11. The update rolled out several features, including a new POI, in-game cosmetics, and items.

However, the latest big news is that Epic Games is producing a movie based on the game. Popular YouTuber SinX6 speculated about it in a recent YouTube video.

Recent leaks suggest a Fortnite movie in the making

Recently, stunt performer and TikToker, Kimberleykicks revealed some action from the supposed movie set. The clip showed her doing some Mocap performance for Fortnite. Many Fortnite fans have already seen the behind-the-scenes footage. Needless to say, excitement is sky-high for this project.

VFX requires the actions to be precise and graceful. At times, professional artists falter while doing these kinds of actions. The clip revealed an instance where the director can be heard instructing Kimberleykicksor to hold the prop in the proper place. He said,

“Don’t hold the umbrella too high up!”

The real-life action was turned into a Fortnite character dancing with the Fortnite umbrella.

The clip further revealed two artists performing Fortnite action while being directed by the film crew. The action was a Fortnite fight sequence as one of the characters was seen punching the other's head.

An official announcement from Epic Games acknowledging the movie is currently pending. Following the v16.40 update, Fortnite has showered gamers with a lot of features and in-game rewards.

Emerging from the shadows, Lady Orelia takes her place beside Oro.



Find her on the Island, and offer tribute in the form of Bars. But be warned, not everyone who has seen her has returned.

The game has seen incredible change given massive collaborations with popular franchises like DC, NFL, and Marvel, to name a few.

Loopers have also seen collaborations with pop culture icons such as Travis Scott, Neymar Jr, Batman, and The Avengers. These collaborations have increased the popularity of Fortnite by many folds. As of today, Fortnite is a global phenomenon.

The man behind the myth 🦇



Grab the Batman Zero Outfit in the Shop now!

Fortnite’s collaboration strategy of including pop culture icons in the game is one reason for its massive success. With Epic Games working on a new movie, the title's popularity is only projected to soar.

The movie's storyline is unclear. Whether it will follow the game's plot remains to be seen. But fans are also wondering whether the pop culture icons, who made an appearance in the game, will be seen in the movie.