Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: SypherPK takes up the MrBeast challenge, still wins against all odds

Ali "SyperPK" Hassan rose to the challenge that James "MrBeast" Donaldson delivered in Fortnite Battle Royale.

The challenge issued by MrBeast is part of his new #TeamSeas initiative and tasks SypherPK to win a game of Fortnite Battle Royale using only items he can pull from the water on or around the island.

The challenge was simply to win, but SypherPK being SypherPK, made sure to do it in style with several engagements and some overall great content. It took him a few tries, but he did it.

SypherPK completes MrBeast Fortnite challenge

Fans can see in the video above just how tough of a challenge MrBeast gave to SypherPK in Fortnite. He dropped to the island, grabbed a harpoon, and could only use the items he fished from the ocean and various bodies of water.

His first attempt was one of the better ones as he grabbed an SMG, took a couple of fights, and finished the game 2nd. A 2nd place ending, of course, wasn't good enough to beat the challenge.

That was then followed by another 2nd-placed game. However, this didn't deter SypherPK from continuing with the Fortnite challenge. A few attempts later and he was still trying to find the Victory Royale.

Eventually, SypherPK gets a shotgun and a dream scenario as the Storm begins to close in, and the circle shrinks. His final opponent was very aggressive, but SypherPK held on and completed the challenge for #TeamSeas.

What is #TeamSeas?

MrBeast @MrBeast



$1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean!



teamseas.org Two years ago we planted 20,000,000 trees and now we want to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean with #TeamSeas $1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean! Two years ago we planted 20,000,000 trees and now we want to remove 30,000,000 pounds of trash from the ocean with #TeamSeas!$1 = 1 less pound of trash in the ocean!teamseas.org

#TeamSeas is yet another charity mission by MrBeast. The influencer began this initiative as a successor to #TeamTrees, which saw him raise money to plant 20 million trees.

This version is focused on raising $30 million to remove 30 million pounds of trash from the world's oceans. SypherPK is just one of many content creators who have jumped on board in helping raise money.

The #TeamSeas fundraiser ends on January 1, 2022, and at the time of writing this, it has already raised nearly $7 million. You can visit #TeamSeas and help MrBeast reach that goal.

