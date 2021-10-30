Fortnite Heroes & Villains: The Good and Bad that led us into Chapter 2 Season 8

Fortnite's storyline is constantly evolving. New plots, new locations, and of course, new characters. They bring their backstories and schemes into the fold, enabling players to make more memories in-game.

With so many characters, it's hard to keep track of who's who. However, a few stand out from the crowd and play a major role in the storyline. Without them, Chapter 2 Season 8, wouldn't exist.

Fortnite Villains & Heroes: The Good, The Bad, and The Cubes

Four distinct characters and three cubes are the driving force in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8. Without them, the entire storyline would have ended last season. Though it's not known what the future holds, at present, these are all essential entities in the metaverse.

The Good: Agent Jones and The Foundation

Agent Jones - "I can get you to Geno."

Agent Jones is a regular corporate employee who snapped. After years of taking orders from the Imagine Order, enough was enough for him. When the Zero Point was its worst, he risked it all to save reality rather than abandoning it. Though his whereabouts are unknown, he is somewhere on Fortnite's island.

The Foundation - "You have a deal."

The Foundation has been trying to overthrow the IO for time immemorial. However, rather than taking revenge first, he chose to sacrifice himself to stabilize the Zero Point. After defeating Batman Who Laughs, he's once more in the loop and eager to find Geno.

The Bad - Doctor Slone and The Cube Queen

Doctor Slone - "We face impossible odds."

Doctor Slone is a crucial figurehead within the Imagined Order. Having defeated "the last reality" by blowing up their Mothership and betraying everyone in the process, she's once more up to no good at the Secret Bunker.

The Cube Queen - "Leave nothing behind."

The Fortnite Cube Queen is omnipresent. She's been orchestrating events for years now. From Kevin the Cube arriving on the island to Midas' resurrection - everything was done according to plan. Her role in the storyline has just begun, and if the rumors are true, she'll be ending reality soon.

The Cubes - Golden Cube, Purple Cube and Bluevin

The Cubes are an important aspect of Fortnite's metaverse. They can shape realities - creating and destroying them at will. As of now, three types of cubes have been revealed - The Golden Cube, the Purple Cube, and Bluevin.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The developers are to reveal what Bluevin does. However, given his friendly disposition and the fact that he provides free shields, it's safe to assume he's here to help.

Edited by Yasho Amonkar