Doctor Slone finally opens the Fortnite Secret Bunker and it's not what players were expecting

The Fortnite Secret Bunker, previously only known as the Redacted Bunker, has finally been opened. However, to everyone's surprise, the bunker does not contain any powerful weapons or artifacts but rather is a larger IO facility built into the side of the mountain.

Judging by its size, it seems more of a staging facility rather than a research center as previously suggested. Nevertheless, thanks to leakers, readers can now take a virtual tour of the secret Fortnite bunker.

What's inside the Fortnite Secret Bunker and why did Doctor Slone open it?

Unlike the trailer, which showcased Jonesy and Peely living out the last of their days inside the bunker, it would seem that they were not able to access the whole facility.

The Fortnite Secret Bunker is massive and much larger than what was shown in the trailer. As seen in the video, there are two levels that run along the entire structure, and there is enough space inside to host a small IO invasion force.

With only a few computer screens and supply caches to be seen, it's unlikely that his facility has any scientific value as previously suggested. It would seem that fan theories of Doctor Slone creating a powerful weapon to fight off the cubes won't be coming true.

By all means, it's unlikely that the Mountain Base facility will play a major role this season. However, with a Winter Doctor Slone skin apparently in the making, the Imagined Order will indeed play an active role next season.

Coming back to the question at hand, it's rather difficult to answer why Slone opened the Fortnite Secret Bunker. Given that the Mountain Base facility holds no scientific value, the only other reason to open it would be to regain a foothold on the island.

Given that all the old IO bases lay abandoned or in ruins, having a new facility on the island could help Doctor Slone regain control of the unfolding situation. With Cube Queen powering up and Cubetown expanding, perhaps having the IO join the fight in these dark times wouldn't be the worst case scenario.

All said and done, while Slone's plans are unknown, players are free to explore the Fortnite Secret Bunker located next to Catty Corner. However, be warned that there may be more than a few IO guards guarding the new POI.

