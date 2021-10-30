Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8: YouTuber allegedly finds a rare two-headed Llama, and it's a sight to behold

Llamas have always been a rare sight in Fortnite and are found at random locations on the island. Once destroyed, they drop exquisite loot and a lot of supplies.

However, popular YouTuber Tabor Hill allegedly came across an even rarer Llama with two heads and twice the amount of loot.

It's Llama paradise in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8

During a routine match, Tabor Hill and his teammate came across something unusual. After landing at a location called Stumpy Ridge, the duo discovered a rare Llama staring them in the face.

However, given that reality is often disappointing, the two-headed Llama was merely two Llamas standing together. Nevertheless, the duo were able to make the most of the situation and enjoy some hard earned loot. They later went on to win the match as well.

Trip down Llama lane

Llamas in Fortnite have evolved over the years. They were first introduced in Chapter 1 Season 3 and were classified as Containers. The first upgrade they received was in Chapter 1 Season 9, when the developers increased the material count and total number of Llamas per match.

- Increased the material count from 200 of each to 350 of each

- Increased the total number of Llamas per match from 3 to 5

The second major upgrade came during Chapter 2 Season 7. Material drop count increased to 500 and Llamas were brought to life. The most recent update allows for Llamas to be stunned after being shot multiple times, and they take fall damage as well

Llama have gone from being the best loot boxes in Fortnite to being classified as living animals. Though a lot has changed over the years, they have always remained an invaluable source of supplies for players.

Here's the list of possible items that Llamas now drop upon death:

Light Ammo - 10 Stacks worth

Medium Ammo - 10 Stacks worth

Heavy Ammo - 10 Stacks worth

Shells - 10 Stacks worth

Wood - 500

Stone - 500

Metal - 500

Bandages - Three stacks worth

Medkit - Three stacks worth

Small Shield Potion - Three stacks worth

Shield Potion - Three stacks worth

Chili Chug Splash - Six stacks worth

Additionally, Fortnite Llamas will also drop multiple stacks of Ammo and Shield Potions when shot at. Once enough damage is taken, Llamas will rise into the air and disappear without dropping extra loot.

With the developers constantly updating the game, it'll be interesting to see how Llamas evolve over time. Perhaps in future seasons, new variants and types of Llamas will be added in to introduce more diversity.

