Genshin Impact Redeem codes for beginners: How to use, one-time usable redemption codes, and more

Genshin Impact routinely releases Redeem codes that can be exchanged easily to get in-game rewards.

Genshin impact releases Redeem Codes whenever there is any special event related to the game, be it a new update or launching the game on a new platform. Redeem Codes are an excellent way to obtain quick rewards within the game. Players can get valuable in-game items such as Primogems, Mora, Enhancement ores, or Talent books after redeeming the code.

Using Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

Genshin Impact redeem codes usually appear during live stream events. Players have to pay constant attention during the stream as codes can appear randomly anytime during the stream.

They can use the redeem codes within the game to get the rewards.

Steps to use Redeem Codes in Genshin Impact

Players can follow the below-mentioned steps to redeem the promo codes in Genshin Impact:

Press the Paimon logo or the "Esc" button on the PC to open the Paimon Menu

Navigate to the "Settings" option in the left panel

Open the "Account" section within the Settings panel

Press the "Redeem Now" button in the "Redeem Code" tab.

Enter the Redeem Code and press the "Exchange" button to obtain the rewards

After redeeming these codes, players can get the rewards from the "Mail" section within the game. The "Mail" section in Genshin Impact can be accessed from the Paimon Menu.

One-time usable active Genshin Impact Redemption codes

Most Redeem Codes are time-limited and cannot be used after the specified duration. However, some active codes do exist for one-time use only, which has no expiry. Some of them are mentioned below:

GENSHINGALAXY : 10,000 Mora, 3 Hash Browns, 3 Northern Smoked Chicken, 10 Adventurer EXP, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

: 10,000 Mora, 3 Hash Browns, 3 Northern Smoked Chicken, 10 Adventurer EXP, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINEPIC : 10,000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer EXP, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores

: 10,000 Mora, 3 Squirrel Fish, 3 Northern Apple Stew, 10 Adventurer EXP, 5 Fine Enhancement Ores GENSHINGIFT : 50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wits

: 50 Primogems, 3 Hero's Wits GS6ACJ775KNV : 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora

: 60 Primogems, 10,000 Mora SBNBUK67M37Z : 30 Primogems, 5 Adventurer’s EXP

Players can follow the same method mentioned above to exchange these redemption codes within the game.

