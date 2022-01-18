Diona's birthday in Genshin Impact: Gift items and all you need to know

Diona Katzlein, the famous bartender at Cat's Tail, is celebrating her birthday in Genshin Impact. Much like the other characters in the game, she has also sent an in-game mail to the players, gifting them materials and food.

With the 2.4 update, miHoYo implemented a new system within the in-game mail, where every message from the characters will go to a separate section. This is called the "Gift Mailbox" which can be accessed from the top of the mail screen.

kai 🐚 genshin pilot! @sayurolls DIONA BIRTH OMG MY BEST GIRL SHE NEVER LETS ME DOWN WHENEVER I NEED HER <33 DIONA BIRTH OMG MY BEST GIRL SHE NEVER LETS ME DOWN WHENEVER I NEED HER <33 https://t.co/su0W7EzJib

Details on the items sent by Diona on her birthday in Genshin Impact

Diona Katzlein celebrates her birthday on January 17, where she sends a special message to all the players. The main subject of the message is titled "This Is for You!", where she explains how much time she has spent collecting sparkling fireflies to mix them in her drink.

Diona, though might be a bartender, doesn't like alcoholics. So she planned to scare them by making a bland recipe. However, she later explains that the process of catching the fireflies was so fun that she couldn't stop. Hence, it explains the items that she sent to the Travelers.

This mail includes 10 Luminescent Spine and 1 "Definitely Not Bar Food!"

Diona's birthday message to the Travelers (Image via Genshin Impact)

Luminescent Spines can be obtained by interacting with fireflies in the wild. However, they spawn only at night near the regions of Liyue, especially near Lingju Pass. Some fireflies can be made to spawn by hitting a few bushes.

The main usage of these Luminescent Spines is to make a Portable Waypoint that requires 2 of these items. Other materials required to make a Portable Waypoint include 1 Dead Ley Line Leaves, 5 Crystal Chunk, and 500 Mora.

Lingju Pass located in Liyue (Image via miHoYo)

Diona also sends 1 "Definitely Not Bar Food!" aside from the Luminescent Spine. It is a consumable food item that helps revive a character, restores 10% of max HP, and adds an additional 150 HP on top of it.

"Definitely Not Bar Food!" can also be obtained by players through any kitchen in Teyvat. After choosing Mondstadt Grilled Fish, players need to select Diona as the chef to have a chance at getting the special consumables.

With 2022 just dawning, more Genshin Impact birthdays are upcoming. Be sure to check back here for all the latest news, updates and features.

