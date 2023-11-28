5 best characters to pair with Ayato in Genshin Impact

The second phase of Genshin Impact 4.2 has begun and features Ayato's second rerun banner. He is a 5-star Hydro unit that uses a Sword. He is one of the best damage dealers in the game. His kit makes him slightly versatile, allowing him to work as a main DPS and sub-DPS unit, depending on the team comp. There are a good number of characters that can be paired with the head of the Kamisato clan.

This article will list some of the best characters to use with Ayato in Genshin Impact.

Note: This article is subjective and reflects the writer's opinions.

Genshin Impact: 5 best characters to use with Ayato

1) Furina

Furina (Image via HoYoverse)

Currently, Furina is the best damage buffer in Genshin Impact, and since she is a Hydro unit, she can fit into virtually every team in the game. Naturally, she is an amazing support for Kamisato Ayato as well. Pairing them will unlock the Hydro Resonance, which will increase their Max HP and their overall damage. In addition, it will solve Furina's energy issues for consistent bursts and buffs.

That said, it would be advised to bring a strong healer like Jean since Furina drains a lot of HP from her teammates. This will also help the latter gain Fanfare stacks much faster to provide more buffs.

2) Nahida

Nahida (Image via HoYoverse)

The Dendro Archon Nahida is currently the best Dendro unit in the game. Her Dendro application is unmatched, making her one of the most broken playable characters in Genshin Impact. She is an amazing sub-DPS option to pair with the head of the Kamisato clan in a Bloom/Hyperbloom and even Burgeon teams.

It is worth mentioning that Nahida will also increase Ayato's Elemental Mastery for more damage output.

3) Xiangling

Xiangling is the best off-field Pyro unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Xiangling is undoubtedly the best Pyro sub-DPS unit in Genshin Impact. Her Elemental Burst Pyronado is one of the best abilities in the entire game. It allows Xiangling to apply a lot of Pyro to enemies while also dealing an insane amount of damage. This easily makes her a great option to use with Ayato in a National team, similar to Childe's International team comp.

A team with Xiangling is also one of the easiest to manage. Simply use her Elemental Burst and switch to Ayato to apply Hydro to enemies and trigger Vaporize reaction damage.

4) Ganyu

Ganyu is an amazing Cryo unit (Image via HoYoverse)

Ganyu and Ayato are arguably the perfect teammates in a Permafreeze team comp, thanks to their similar Elemental Bursts. Both create a large field and periodically deal damage based on their respective elements. Since the pair is always applying Cryo and Hydro on enemies at the same time, it keeps the opponents inside the burst's field frozen the entire time.

That said, this only works against enemies that can be frozen and not world bosses like Maguu Kenki. Nonetheless, Ganyu and Ayato are an amazing pair to use in a Permafreeze team in Genshin Impact.

5) Yun Jin

Yun Jin can boost Ayato's Normal ATK DMG (Image via HoYoverse)

Yun Jin is a 4-star Geo unit. She is a support that provides huge buffs to increase damage from Normal Attacks of the on-field unit, naturally making her one of the best supports for Ayato, who also relies on his Normal Attacks for most of his damage. Yun Jin is an F2P-friendly unit and pretty easy to build since she just needs a lot of DEF.

In addition, having her C6 is also a huge bonus since it increases the active character's Normal ATK SPD, which entails more DPS output.