Genshin Impact 3.3 has entered its second phase with the Raiden Shogun and Kamisato Ayato rerun banners. This is Ayato’s first rerun since his release, and he has proven to be one of the best Hydro units in the game so far.

Ayato is a very flexible unit that can work in a lot of different reaction teams, such as Vaporize, Perma Freeze, and even the Bloom/Hyperbloom team. Although he is a great main Hydro DPS, his kit also allows him to work as a very strong sub-DPS.

Note: This article reflects the author's views.

Top 3 team comps for Ayato in Genshin Impact 3.3

It can be said that Hydro is one of the strongest elements in Genshin Impact because most reactions require Hydro. Ayato is one of the best Hydro applicators in the game and can fit many teams with the right supports (such as Xiangling in a Vaporize team or Nahida in a Bloom team).

Here are some of the best Ayato teams in Genshin Impact:

1) Perma Freeze team with Ganyu

Kazuha and Ganyu Perma Freeze team (Image via Genshin Impact)

The Perma Freeze team is one of the strongest teams in Genshin Impact. It consists of a Cryo DPS and a Hydro unit to keep the enemies frozen all the time as players attack them.

Ayato will be the main DPS in this team, and Ganyu will be the burst DPS. Both Ganyu and Ayato have a similar kind of elemental burst where they create a large field and periodically deal huge Cryo and Hydro damage to enemies. Their bursts work well with one another since they keep all the enemies inside the field frozen and deal continuous damage to them as well.

The third and fourth slots in this team can go to another Hydro unit like Kokomi and an Anemo support like Kazuha. Kokomi can heal the team, and Kazuha can decrease the elemental resistance of the enemies and buff the team. Sucrose is also a good substitute for Kazuha.

2) Vaporize team with Xiangling and Bennett

Ayato and Xiangling Vaporize team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Vaporize is one of the most popular reactions in Genshin Impact since it can be triggered by so many different team comps.

In the Ayato vaporize team, Xiangling will do what she does best, which is dealing huge Pyro damage while Bennett buffs the team’s damage with his burst. This team functions the same way as the National team but with Ayato as the main Hydro unit.

The final slot can have a character like Kazuha to shred the elemental resistance of enemies. He can also increase the party’s damage with his burst. Sucrose will also work well in the team as she can group enemies together and increase the party’s elemental mastery. She is very similar to Kazuha in terms of gameplay.

3) Hyperbloom team

Ayato Hyperbloom team (Image via Genshin Impact)

Since the release of the Dendro element and Sumeru, the game's meta has completely shifted to Dendro reactions, making it one of the strongest support elements like Hydro.

In the Hyperbloom team, Hydro, Dendro, and Electro characters are paired together to create very strong elemental reactions. Ayato will once again be the main DPS, with Nahida as the Dendro support and Kuki to enable the Hyperbloom reaction.

Nahida mainly deals damage with her elemental skill that can connect up to eight enemies and deal damage Dendro damage to all of them. Her elemental burst also buffs her skill depending on the elements of her party members. Since there is a Hydro unit in the team, her burst duration will increase.

Kuki will be the dedicated Electro unit that triggers the Hyperbloom reaction. She plays a crucial role in this team since she also heals the party. This is necessary because Bloom and Hyperbloom inflict damage on the party as well.

Zhongli is the final member of this team. He can decrease an enemy's elemental resistance and also provide a shield against Bloom and Hyperbloom reactions to keep the team alive.

