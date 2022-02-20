All Genshin Impact 2.6 banners and their release dates revealed so far

Only Ayato's banner has been confirmed to happen in Genshin Impact 2.6, with the others coming from unconfirmed leaks.

With how past banners' time cycles worked, Travelers can predict when Genshin Impact 2.6's banners will happen thanks to past precedence. The update is expected to occur on March 30, 2022.

That date would be 42 days after Version 2.5, which is important given that every past update in the most recent versions has lasted for 42 days.

Event Wishes tend to last for 21 days. The upcoming Event Wishes should have these release dates based on this information:

Phase 1: March 30, 2022

Phase 2: April 19 or 20, 2022 (depending on if the first banner only lasts for 20 days like Yae Miko's)

What Travelers currently know about Genshin Impact 2.6's banners and their release dates

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (192/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (



What we DON'T know:



- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)



- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.) Lumie @lumie_lumie told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A littletold me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 A little 🐦 told me Ayato will be the first of 2.6 What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. ( twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st… What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.) What we know:- Ayato is the first banner of 2.6. (twitter.com/lumie_lumie/st…)What we DON'T know:- 2.6 Reruns. (Please wait for potential clues from Beta.)- The 5✰ weapon on rate-up with Ayato's signature. (Unless leaked, we will not know until closer to 2.6.)

It's worth reiterating that only Ayato's banner is the only one confirmed to be happening; there are a few likely rerun candidates, but nothing outright confirmed at the moment. Based on this information, Ayato's release date should be March 30, 2022.

Neither the 4-star characters nor the weapon banner have been leaked thus far. Likewise, any other 5-star character having a banner at the same time as Ayato is unknown at present.

Ayato is a brand new character who will be making his playable debut in Genshin Impact 2.6. As he isn't currently in the live version of the game, some fans might wish to check out his abilities and animations in the above YouTube video.

Some aspects of his kit are subject to change. For instance, past characters like Yae Miko have had some minor parts changed about them, so something similar can always happen to Ayato.

It is worth noting that his Ascension Materials have already been leaked, with all items being available to farm in the current live version of the game. Thus, players don't have to wait until Genshin Impact 2.6 to start farming.

Rerun rumors

UBatcha @Ubatcha1



This should be in 2.6 since it wasn't in 2.5. I haven't been given extra information since then but I also haven't been given any conflicting information. UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [Questionable]



Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet), the amount or the way in which this happens is unknown. [Questionable]Kazuha will get some dedicated story for his re-run (mentioned in the previous tweet), the amount or the way in which this happens is unknown. [Update - Questionable]This should be in 2.6 since it wasn't in 2.5. I haven't been given extra information since then but I also haven't been given any conflicting information. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu… [Update - Questionable]This should be in 2.6 since it wasn't in 2.5. I haven't been given extra information since then but I also haven't been given any conflicting information. twitter.com/Ubatcha1/statu…

The most popular rerun rumor involves Kazuha showing up in Genshin Impact 2.6. He was initially leaked to appear in the 2.5 update, but fans should know by now that Kokomi and Raiden Shogun got reruns instead.

However, some of those old leaks also stated that he would either have a rerun in either 2.5 or 2.6.

Some Genshin Impact 2.6 leaks also bundle Venti with him, particularly thanks to one recent Spiral Abyss leak.

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 [2.6 Beta]



Spiral Abyss Line-ups and Ley Line Disorders



Floor 11 is shown here - Check the replies for Floor 12



STC with future beta updates [2.6 Beta] Spiral Abyss Line-ups and Ley Line DisordersFloor 11 is shown here - Check the replies for Floor 12STC with future beta updates https://t.co/PVV5EJeDhi

The lineups and Ley Line Disorders for Floors 11 and 12 have been leaked for Genshin Impact 2.6. As far as relevance to the original topic goes, Floor 11 includes a 75% Anemo DMG bonus. Travelers should keep in mind that past Floor 11 Ley Line Disorders benefited the 5-star characters who had a banner at the time.

For instance, Floor 11's Ley Line Disorders for March 1, 2022, include:

"All characters in the party gain a 60% Electro DMG Bonus. All party members gain 30% Healing Bonus."

Coincidentally, Raiden Shogun and Kokomi are having reruns around the same time. However, there are instances where Floor 11 doesn't necessarily foreshadow an upcoming character, like the current one with Yae Miko.

SaveYourPrimos 💎🙌 (192/370 = Ayato C0 R1) @SaveYourPrimos



BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. BLANK  @genshinBLANK

春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！



I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!

Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!



A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year!Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 祝大家农历新年快乐！春节到，财神到，祝你虎年福星当头照！I wish you all a happy Lunar New Year! Spring time is here, God of wealth is here, wish that everyone in the year of the tiger will get the lucky star to shine along your pathway!A.A.Y. 贰.陆 (梦见) 👀 https://t.co/f3E6nQ8Tsg [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s… [Unverified] BLANK has claimed that Ayaka and Yoimiya will be the reruns alongside Ayato's release in 2.6, order unknown. (This claim has been clarified privately.)BLANK is a known dataminer, but this info is a leak (not in data), so we will begin keeping track of their claims. twitter.com/genshinBLANK/s…

Another popular rerun rumor includes Ayaka and Yoimiya having a rerun. Neither character has had a rerun since their initial debut. Both of them are also implied to have some relevance in the upcoming version update.

For example, Ayaka is Ayato's brother, and he's confirmed to be playable in this update. However, there isn't concrete evidence to suggest that they will be playable, other than one leaker claiming it.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul

LIVE POLL Q. Do you want to see a Kazuha banner in Genshin Impact 2.6? Yes NO 0 votes so far