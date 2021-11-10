All White Iron Chunk locations in Genshin Impact

White Iron Chunk is an ore that is available throughout most of Teyvat in Genshin Impact.

Presently, it's used in 80 Furnishings and 16 weapons via crafting. As the numbers are likely to change over time, many players are hoping to find new ways to farm this prolific ore. Like most ores in-game, players must break the White Iron Chunk to acquire it.

Geo and Claymore users are the most efficient at breaking mining rocks in Genshin Impact. Ningguang's passive and Trove of Marvelous Treasures works with White Iron Chunks. Hence, players are advised to use her as she can both locate the rocks and break them in a single shot.

Every White Iron Chunk location in Genshin Impact that is known so far

According to miHoYo's official interactive map, there are 227 White Iron Chunks in Genshin Impact right now (version 2.2). The above unofficial interactive map is easy to use, as it showcases most of these locations in an easy-to-use manner.

As Travelers may notice, White Iron Chunk is an item that is located throughout most of Teyvat. It's in every major region except Dragonspine, although its rarity differs from area to area.

For example, there is a single White Iron Chunk in Watatsumi Island, but 33 are on Tsurumi Island. In total, the following is a summary of every location and its number of White Iron Chunks:

Liyue: 70

70 Mondstadt: 39

39 Tsurumi Island: 33

33 Kannazuka: 23

23 Narukami Island: 18

18 Yashiori Island: 18

18 Seirai Island: 17

17 Musk Reef: 8

8 Watatsumi Island: 1

Farming examples for the White Iron Chunks

All of the Mt. Aocang locations (Image via miHoYo)

Mt. Aocang has 22 White Iron Chunks located around its perimeter. As far as single locations go, this has the highest amount of this material for farming purposes.

Most of them are present on the southern end of the mountain, with the teleport waypoint allowing access to most of them in a little over a minute.

Another good spot is Musk Reef, as all eight White Iron Chunks are near a teleport waypoint. It shouldn't take players much longer than ten seconds to get them all over there.

An example of four Iron White Chunk spawn locations near a Teleport Waypoint (Image via Genshin Impact)

Likewise, the two White Iron Chunk farming locations near the Statue of the Seven on Tartarasuna are easy to access. Both sites have teleport waypoints nearby (Statue of the Seven and the teleport waypoint south of it). There are four in both areas, making it eight in total.

It's a resource that respawns every 48 hours, so Genshin Impact players should keep that in mind when farming it. Farming everything will take nearly an hour, so the above examples are not the only options that players have.

