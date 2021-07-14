Top 10 White Iron Chunk locations in Genshin Impact

White Iron Chunk is a common ore in Genshin Impact, but the need for it for crafting general items is relatively high.

White Iron Chunk is a forging item that is used for crafting a lot of things. It is needed to craft weapons and Fine Enhancement Ore at the Blacksmith. A lot of Teapot furnishings also require a considerable amount of White Iron Chunk. Ironic to its name, White Iron Chunk is dark gray in color. White Iron Chunk can be found all across Teyvat, especially near mining areas.

How to find White Iron Chunk in Genshin Impact

Before starting to farm ores, having certain characters in the team can help a lot in work. Claymores do the most damage to ores and can break them with 3-4 hits, so having a Claymore character in the team is a no-brainer. Having Ninguang in the team can ease the task of farming ores by a lot. One of Ninguang's talents allows her to detect locations of ores in proximity, making it easy to find their exact locations.

Location 1: Brightcrown Canyon

One of the most significant locations for White Iron Chunk is Brightcorwn Canyon. There are over 14 White Iron Chunks around the area.

White Iron Chunks at Brightcrown Canyon (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 2: Wolvendom

Wolvendom has big White Iron Chunks spread across the area. From Cecilia Garden domain to the pathway to Lupus Boreas, players can find up to 7 White Iron Chunks.

White Iron Chunks at Wolvendom (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 3: Musk Reef

Musk Reef is one of the best locations to farm White Iron Chunk in Genshin Impact. All the 8 White Iron Chunks there can be found just in front of the Spiral Abyss.

White Iron Chunk at Musk Reef (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 4: Peninsula southwest of Dawn Winery

There are over 11 White Iron Chunks on the Peninsula east of Wuwang Hill/southwest of the Dawn Winery. Reaching there was quite hard before, but after adding the new "Ridge Watch" domain in the 1.5 update, players can quickly get to that area.

White Iron Chunk on Peninsula southwest of Dawn Winery (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 5: Mt. Aocang

Players can find 21 White Iron Chunks around Mt. Aocang. Farming them might be a bit taxing as all of them are discretely located.

White Iron Chunks at Mt. Aocang (image via Genshin Inmpact Interactive World Map)

Location 6: Lingju Pass

The area near the southwest of Lignju Pass has ample White Iron Chunks. Players can find more than 10 White Iron Chunks from naturally occurring sources and Investigation spots.

White Iron Chunks at south of Lingju Pass (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 7: Dihua Marsh

There's an island to the southwest of the Dihua Marsh Statue of Seven, marked with a pickaxe on the following map. The island has an underground cave at the center where 7 White Iron Chunks spawn every 48 hours.

White Iron Chunk location at Dihua Marsh (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 8: Mondstadt and Liyue Expeditions

The easiest way to farm White Iron Chunk is through Expeditions. The expedition system can be accessed by conversing with Katheryne from Adventurer's Guild. Players can dispatch their characters on expeditions to gather White Iron Chunks. The following are the Expedition locations for White Iron Chunk:

Whispering Woods (Mondstadt)

Dadaupa Gorge (Mondstadt)

Yaoguang Shoal (Liyue)

The amount of White Iron Chunk gathered depends on the time spent on Expedition.

Farming White Iron Chunk through Expedition (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 9: Shitou in Liyue

Just opposite to the crafting bench in Liyue, players can find an NPC named "Shitou." Shitou sells various types of ores, with White Iron Chunk being one of them. Players can buy a maximum of 10 White Iron Chunks from Shitou for 400 Mora each.

Shitou (image via Genshin Impact)

Location 10: Investigation spots

There are some specific spots in Teyvat which can be investigated for forging materials, such as White Iron Chunk and Crystal Chunk. Investigation spots are easy to spot as they will be faintly sparkling. Investigation spots for forging material are mostly found near mines, such as in Lingju Pass or Mingyun Village.

Forging material Investigation spot (image via Genshin Impact)

Currently, there can be a total of 117 White Iron Chunks at a time in Genshin Impact. The naturally occurring ones will respawn after two days after farming them, while NPCs like Shitou refresh their stock every three days.

