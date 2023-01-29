The best 4-star weapons for Hu Tao in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao can viably use several 4-star weapons in Genshin Impact. Not every player can get great 5-star Polearms, making this guide useful for those types of Travelers. 4-star weapons tend to be F2P-friendly, but an exception will be referenced in this listicle since it's a terrific option for those who own it.

As far as other minor disclaimers go, White Tassel is a great option for casuals to use on Hu Tao. However, that's a 3-star Polearm, meaning it won't be on this list. With that out of the way, let's get to the actual guide. Only four 4-star weapons will be listed here, primarily because other options would be too niche on Hu Tao.

Blackcliff Pole, Deathmatch, and more of the best 4-star weapons to use on Genshin Impact's Hu Tao

1) Deathmatch

Deathmatch (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK at Level 90: 454

Secondary Stat at Level 90: 36.8% CRIT Rate

Its effect is:

"If there are at least 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 16/20/24/28/32% and DEF is increased by 16/20/24/28/32%. If there are fewer than 2 opponents nearby, ATK is increased by 24/30/36/42/48%."

Travelers can only get this 4-star weapon by buying the Gnostic Hymn for the Battle Pass. Thus, it can never be obtained by true F2P players. Nonetheless, its stats and passive are good for gamers seeking reliable damage.

This Polearm is a terrific option for Genshin Impact players who need CRIT Rate.

2) Dragon's Bane

Dragon's Bane (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK at Level 90: 454

Secondary Stat at Level 90: 221 Elemental Mastery

This 4-star weapon's effect is:

"Increases DMG against opponents affected by Hydro or Pyro by 20/24/28/32/36%."

Hu Tao can easily deal Pyro by herself, making this effect easy to achieve. Not to mention, Xingqiu and Yelan are some of her best teammates, and they could apply Hydro, which still fulfills Dragon's Bane's DMG bonus. An Elemental Mastery buff can also be helpful in enabling players to dish out more damage.

Travelers can get Dragon's Bane on any Event Wish.

3) Blackcliff Pole

Blackcliff Pole (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK at Level 90: 510

Secondary Stat at Level 90: 55.1% CRIT DMG

Blackcliff Pole has the following effect:

"After defeating an opponent, ATK is increased by 12/15/18/21/24% for 30s. This effect has a maximum of 3 stacks, and the duration of each stack is independent of the others."

A 4-star weapon with 510 ATK is excellent, especially since its effect can increase the user's ATK stat even further. Defeating enemies is an easy task when Hu Tao is one of the best DPS units in Genshin Impact. That said, it's not as useful against bosses.

Getting 55.1% CRIT DMG is phenomenal. Players who want the Blackcliff Pole must get it via Paimon's Bargains.

4) Lithic Spear

Lithic Spear (Image via HoYoverse)

ATK at Level 90: 565

Secondary Stat at Level 90: 27.6% ATK

Lithic Spear's effect in Genshin Impact is:

"For every character in the party who hails from Liyue, the character who equips this weapon gains 7/8/9/10/11% ATK increase and a 3/4/5/6/7% CRIT Rate increase. This effect stacks up to 4 times."

Hu Tao comes from Liyue, and some of her best teammates also come from Liyue, like:

Zhongli

Xingqiu

Yun Jin

Thus, it's not hard to get at least three stacks on this 4-star weapon in Genshin Impact. The massive ATK boost and great CRIT Rate% make Lithic Spear a decent option for Hu Tao mains, even if it's a bit limiting regarding team comps. Lithic Spear is much more niche than the previous three options, but still, a decent one to consider.

Genshin Impact players can get this Polearm from Weapon Event Wishes.

Note: Some aspects of this article are subjective.

