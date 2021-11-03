Genshin Impact guide: Hu Tao's talent priority, artifact preferences, and team comps

Genshin Impact players can wish for Hu Tao for the next three weeks. Her banner called Moment of Bloom has finally arrived and decent four-star support characters such as Thoma, Sayu and Diona, are also featured.

Hu Tao is undoubtedly a great character, but players must build her properly to get the best results.

This article presents a quick guide to building the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor director that mentions her best talents, artifacts, and team compositions.

How to build Hu Tao as a main DPS in Genshin Impact

Hu Tao has excellent damage multipliers and belongs to the Pyro element, which is famed for conducting over-powered reactions such as Vaporize and Melt.

Talent Priority

Hu Tao, just like any DPS character, uses her Normal Attack, Elemental Skill, and Elemental Burst for damage equally. Moreover, players can use her Pyro inflicted Charged Attack to deal substantial damage by mastering specific tactics such as dash cancelations and jump cancelations.

Hence, Hu Tao owners should level up all her talents equally. But for one-shot builds, the best talent is undoubtedly the Elemental Burst.

Artifact preferences

Hu Tao is a character that relies on Pyro DMG and the damage from reactions such as Vaporize and Melt.

Accordingly, the four-piece Crimson Witch of Flames set seems tailor-made for the most notorious character in Liyue.

The 2-piece set of Crimson Witch of Flames artifacts in Genshin Impact provides a 15% Pyro DMG bonus, while the 4-piece set increases Overloaded and Burning DMG by 40% and also enhances Vaporize and Melt DMG by 15%.

For artifact stats, players should focus on at least having 100 Elemental Mastery on Hu Tao. This will help in making the reactions more powerful.

On ascension, Hu Tao gets Crit DMG. Hence, it is best to focus on Crit Rate stats through the artifacts.

Hu Tao unleashes her true potential at lower HP levels. She gets a 33% Pyro damage bonus when her HP is under 50% due to her Sanguine Rouge talent. To comfortably use this mechanic, players must focus on having high HP stats on her.

Team Compositions

Hu Tao should naturally be placed in a team in which she can trigger elemental reactions constantly. Xingiqiu is, without a doubt, the best character for this purpose.

Any Hu Tao team must have Xingqiu because the Hydro sub-DPS is the only off-field support character that can help in constantly dealing Vaporize damage.

Xingqiu is the best character to pair with Hu Tao in Genshin Impact (Image via Genshin Impact)

The dynamic duo of Hu Tao and Xingqiu can be placed in a wide range of team compositions. Players can either add Anemo characters with enhanced Elemental Mastery such as Sucrose and Kazuha or have Cryo characters like Kaeya and Diona to trigger Melt.

To deal unbelievable damage from the Elemental Burst, players can also use the broken combination of Mona and Bennet.

The fourth member in the party can either belong from Pyro or Cryo elements for the desired elemental resonance effect.

There is a misconception that Hu Tao is a viable DPS in Genshin Impact only with the Staff of Homa. Even in the absence of the gacha weapon, players can use many alternatives and focus on the artifacts, talents, and teams mentioned above to build her.

