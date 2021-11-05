Genshin Impact Shadow of the Ancients guide: How to get 160 Primogems today

A new event called 'Shadow of the Ancients' in Genshin Impact was recently released. It will provide players with 160 Primogems after completion of the first phase.

During the event, players will need to equip a new gadget, 'Ayesha's Chaos Prospector,' to find Conduction Components from four different places. To obtain the device, one must first complete the Event Quest 'Journey to Tsurumi.'

This article will guide players to complete the first phase of 'Shadow of the Ancients' in Genshin Impact.

Guide on how to complete Shadow of the Ancients event in Genshin Impact

As with any other event in Genshin Impact, two eligibility requirements need to be fulfilled first. The qualifications are reaching Adventure Rank 30 and completing the Archon Quest 'The Immovable God and the Eternal Euthymia.'

Complete the World Quest 'Journey to Tsurumi' (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once the requirements have been fulfilled, you can start the event by completing the World Quest 'Journey to Tsurumi.' You can talk to Katheryne in Inazuma to start the quest.

Defeat the Ruin Grader once until it revives itself (Image via Genshin Impact)

Head to Tsurumi Island to defeat the Ruin Grader after finishing your talk with Katheryne. Unfortunately, you will still be unable to defeat the Ruin Grader since it will be revived whenever it reaches 1 HP.

Report back to Katheryne in Inazuma regarding the strange phenomenon.

Talk to Hosseini to receive a new gadget (Image via Genshin Impact)

Next, follow the navigation quest and teleport to a waypoint in Ritou. Talk to Hosseini before receiving the event gadget 'Ayesha's Chaos Prospector.'

Equip the said gadget from your Inventory under the Gadget tab. This item can only be used during the event in certain locations only. In addition, you can't use the gadget during battle or when enemies spot you.

Go to each Survey Site from the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Location of the Survey Site in Stormterror's Lair on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Open the event page and click on the navigation icon in the right corner of the Survey Site box. Then, teleport to the nearest waypoint and head to the marked location.

Start Challenge prompt will appear in the event area (Image via Genshin Impact)

When you reach the event area, a Start Challenge prompt will appear on your screen. You can only use the gadget 'Ayesha's Chaos Prospector' in the event area marked with a yellow circle.

Use the gadget to find survey target (Image via Genshin Impact)

Check the shining location to discover the survey target (Image via Genshin Impact)

Use the event gadget and head towards the direction where the gadget is pointing. Keep using the gadget when it has finished the cooldown until it discovers any survey targets within its area of effect (AoE).

Continue using the gadget from the previous location (Image via Genshin Impact)

The first survey target is a challenge monument that is not active. However, the task is not over yet. Continue using the event gadget until you find the Conduction Component quest item.

Search for the General Purpose Directional Conduction Component (Image via Genshin Impact)

The challenge will only be counted as complete once you obtain the quest item for that investigation area. After that, go to the event page and repeat the usage of the event gadget on three other locations: Yaoguang Shoal, Qingxu Pool, and Tatarasuna.

Claim your Primogems from the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Each location will provide 40 Primogems as rewards after you find the Conduction Component. You can claim Primogems from the event page once you have completed all the Survey Site locations.

A total of 160 Primogems can be obtained from Phase 1 of Shadow of the Ancients in Genshin Impact. Other rewards can also be collected, such as Talent Level-Up materials and Mora. Aside from this event, players can earn up to 120 Primogems from another currently available web event, 'Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars.'

Edited by Abu Amjad Khan