Fastest way to get 120 Primogems in Genshin Impact Yummy Barbecue event

Farming Primogems is an essential task in Genshin Impact. Aside from completing quests, opening treasure chests, and other miscellaneous jobs in-game, players can also obtain Primogems from web events.

A recent web event called 'Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars' can provide a grand total of 120 Primogems once completed. All players need to do is grill fish and obtain friendship points for the rewards. This article will show the fastest way Genshin Impact players can get 120 Primogems in the Yummy Barbecue event.

How to obtain 120 Primogems in Genshin Impact Yummy Barbeque event fast

Materials can be obtained by completing a mission (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact's Yummy Barbecue event requires three types of items to grill fish: fish, firewood, and seasoning jar. However, the method that will be shown later only needs fish and firewood.

One fish will be added to the fish basket every 6 hours, and the basket can only store a maximum of 4 fish. Click on the basket to collect the fish and then add it to your inventory. To obtain the firewood, you need to log into Genshin Impact to complete the task and claim four firewood from the web event.

1) Start grilling and select a fish

Choose any fish you want from three options (Image via Genshin Impact)

Click on the 'Start Grilling' option from the event page and select any fish you want to grill. To complete this task, players can use any fish and it will not affect the outcome.

2) Let the fish grill until it's burnt

Grill the fish until it's burnt with a hole (Image via Genshin Impact)

After selecting the fish, leave it on the grill until it is burnt with a hole. The fish need not be seasoned or flipped for this step. Once the fish is completely burnt, you can pick the fish from the option 'The grilled fish is ready.'

As a result, you will obtain a 'Grilled Fish That Broke Through the Dimensions.' This burnt dish will give 100 Friendship Levels.

3) Repeat the previous steps 7 times

Repeat the same steps seven times (Image via Genshin Impact)

Repeat the same steps above seven more times. This method will allow you to quickly gain 800 Friendship Levels, provided you have a sufficient number of fish and firewood.

Claim the rewards from the Event Rewards page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Once you have 800 Friendship Levels, go to the Event Rewards page to claim the Primogems. Although the rewards stop at 800, you can still obtain more Friendship Level by serving other grilled fish to Shiki Taishou until the event ends.

There are 16 recipes for the 'Yummy! Barbecue Under the Stars' event and each of them provides a different amount of Mora and Friendship Levels. One can also obtain extra Mora and Crystal Core by unlocking new grilled fish recipes.

