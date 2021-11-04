Where to buy Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact are required to ascend the likes of Hu Tao and Xingqiu. Naturally, the demand for the Liyue specialty has increased following the arrival of the Moment of Bloom banner in update 2.2.

Players who have unlocked Hu Tao must build Xingqiu as well. The latter is a great off-field Hydro unit, who is the ideal support character for the Director of the Wangsheng Funeral Parlor.

Here's a quick guide for players to buy and farm Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact.

NPCs that sell Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

Silk Flowers are arguably one of the easiest items to get in Genshin Impact. Two NPCs in Liyue sell them for a minimal price.

1) Ms. Bai

Ms. Bai is an NPC located in Qingce Village who sells Cooking Ingredients, Food recipes and more. Players can buy five Silk Flowers for 1,000 Mora each from Ms. Bai every three days.

Ms. Bai's location in Qingce Village has been specified in the video below:

2) Verr Godlet

Verr Godlet is another great source of Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact. The NPC is the owner of the Wangshu Inn, and can be found at the main reception.

Like Ms. Bai, Verr Godlet sells five Silk Flowers for 1,000 Mora each every three days.

Interestingly, players do not need to rely on NPCs for Silk Flowers since the introduction of the gardening feature in the Serenia Pot with update 2.0. They can grow the item themselves with Silk Flower seeds and the A Path of Value: Luxuriant Glebe furnishing.

Best farming locations for Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact

To ascend either Hu Tao or Xingqiu fully, players will require 168 Silk Flowers. Naturally, the aforementioned NPCs and the gardening system aren't quick enough to produce the item.

Hence, here are some locations that are most popular for their abundance of Silk Flowers:

Base of Wangshu Inn

Flowerbeds of Yujing Terrace

Liyue Harbor's upper residential area

A guide to finding all 38 Silk Flowers in Genshin Impact has been embedded below:

It is worth noting that Silk Flowers, just like any other Liyue specialty, respawn after two days in the open world.

Following Hu Tao's re-run in update 2.2, players can expect a re-run banner for Albedo in the 2.3 update. It will be followed by another Geo banner that will feature two new characters, Arataki Itto and Gorou.

