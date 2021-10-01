All 30 Mystmoon Chest locations in Genshin Impact: Mondstadt guide

Genshin Impact players are invited to celebrate the traditional Moonchase Festival in Liyue. In addition, the festival also held a 'Moonlight Merriment' event divided into three gameplays: Moonchase Tales, Moonlight Seeker, and Trails of Delicacies.

While each gameplay is split into three phases: Path of Stalwart Stone, Path of Gentle Breezes, and Path of Austere Frost. Today, the second phase of the Moonlight Merriment event has been unlocked, allowing players to enjoy treasure hunting activities in Mondstadt.

In the Moonlight Seeker gameplay, gamers need to find Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chest to increase their collection progress and obtain the rewards.

A guide to all 30 Mystmoon Chests locations and rewards in Genshin Impact

All 30 Mystmoon Chests in Starfell Valley, Mondstadt (Image via Genshin Impact)

30 Mystmoon Chests are on the Path of Gentle Breezes, accurately in Genshin Impact's Starfell Lake in Mondstadt. Players can check the official Genshin Impact Interactive Map above to spot the exact location of each treasure chest. Aside from the position, they can also take advantage of the 'Hide/Unhide Pin' option to mark the one they already collect.

Multiple arrows with different colors in the image above indicate the best route Genshin Impact players can follow to collect the Mystmoon Chests. There is no correct order to gather the chests for this event. However, managing them by focusing on each route will make it easier for players to tell which one had been collected.

If any gamers are unfamiliar with utilizing the Genshin Impact Interactive Map, they can watch the walkthrough video above to learn where each chest is.

The Mystmoon Chest has a brown color palette. So it can easily stand out in the green scenery in Starfell Valley, Mondstadt. One important thing to note is that the Anemo Treasure Compass gadget will not work when searching for the Mystmoon Chest.

Linyang in Liyue can be visited if players are missing a few chests or charms. On the map, Linyang will mark several Moonchase Charms and Mystmoon Chests. She will contribute to a 20% increase in collection progress. Linyang will also give this clue every day, ensuring that players will make 100% progress in their collection.

Moonlight Seeker rewards for the Path of Gentle Breezes

Path of Gentle Breezes on the event page (Image via Genshin Impact)

Combining all of the Mystmoon Chests in Mondstadt, players will increase their collection progress in the Path of Gentle Breezes by 43%. The remaining 57% can be obtained by gathering the Moonchase Charms, also in Starfell Lake. For all the charms location in Mondstadt, Genshin Impact players can check out the guide below:

All 20 Moonchase Charm locations in Genshin Impact: Mondstadt Moonlight Merriment guide

All rewards will be unlocked after the collection progress has reached 100%, and gamers can claim them on the event page. The following are the reward tiers:

Collection Progress Rewards 25% 4 x Chains of the Dandelion Gladiator

20000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever 50% 4 x Debris of Decarabian's City

20000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever 75% 4 x Boreal Wolf's Cracked

20000 Mora

50 Monchase Festival Festive Fever 100% 1 x Emperor's Balsam

20000 Mora

50 Moonchase Festival Festive Fever

Genshin Impact players can obtain weapon ascension material, Mora, Moonchase Festival Festive Fever, and Emperor's Balsam. Festive Fever is an event experience to unlock the Moonchase Tales 'Moonlight Merriment: Part 2'. Meanwhile, the Emperor's Balsam is the refinement material for the Luxurious Sea-Lord Claymore.

By completing the second phase, all that is left for the Genshin Impact player is the Path of Austere Frost. Judging by the word 'frost', it is likely to indicate Dragonspine in Mondstadt.

