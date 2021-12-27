Genshin Impact 2.4 Redeem codes for today (December 27) to get Primogems quickly

In today's livestream, Genshin Impact gave away three redeem codes that players can use to get free Primogems.
Redeem codes have become a routine portion of Genshin Impact's update livestreams. By claiming these rewards, players can get up to 300 Primogems to help them with their gacha wishes. These codes tend to expire quickly, and gamers likely have just under a day to claim their free rewards.
Genshin Impact releases three new redeem codes in 2.4 livestream
In the 2.4 livestream, Genshin Impact revealed new redeem codes available for a limited time:
- SA7V2DRZGAU5
- PSNVJURZZSD9
- 5SPDKV8ZHBFV
Each of these codes gives players 100 Primogems, for a total of 300. Also, players who use all three codes will obtain 50,000 Mora, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 5 Hero's Wits.
Genshin Impact players may also try using the code GENSHINGIFT. This code doesn't expire and can be used every so often for free rewards.
How to claim the 2.4 livestream redeem codes
Redeem codes may be claimed either in-game or on the Genshin Impact gift page. To claim redeem codes on the webpage, players should sign into their miHoYo account, then enter their server and Traveler nickname. With this information filled out, they can enter the livestream codes one by one and click "Redeem." The free Primogems and other rewards will then be sent to the in-game mailbox.
Alternatively, players can follow these steps to claim the livestream redeem codes in-game:
- Open Paimon's menu with the top-left icon.
- Visit Settings > Account > Redeem Code.
- Enter one of the new redeem codes.
- Claim rewards from the mail.
Genshin Impact players may use the 300 free Primogems to help with Itto summons. On the other hand, players may instead save them for the version 2.4 banners. Shenhe and Yun Jin will become playable in the next update, and reruns are inbound for Ganyu, Zhongli, and Xiao.
The three livestream redeem codes will surely go inactive soon, so players should make sure to claim their rewards as soon as possible.