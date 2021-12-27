Genshin Impact 2.4 Redeem codes for today (December 27) to get Primogems quickly

In today's livestream, Genshin Impact gave away three redeem codes that players can use to get free Primogems.

Redeem codes have become a routine portion of Genshin Impact's update livestreams. By claiming these rewards, players can get up to 300 Primogems to help them with their gacha wishes. These codes tend to expire quickly, and gamers likely have just under a day to claim their free rewards.

Genshin Impact releases three new redeem codes in 2.4 livestream

Sportskeeda Genshin Impact @GenshinImpactSK The latest livestream for the Genshin Impact 2.4 Special Program revealed the following redeem codes:

•SA7V2DRZGAU5

•PSNVJURZZSD9

•5SPDKV8ZHBFV

￼ The latest livestream for the Genshin Impact 2.4 Special Program revealed the following redeem codes:•SA7V2DRZGAU5•PSNVJURZZSD9•5SPDKV8ZHBFV￼ https://t.co/QqjJMUcZ3O

In the 2.4 livestream, Genshin Impact revealed new redeem codes available for a limited time:

SA7V2DRZGAU5

PSNVJURZZSD9

5SPDKV8ZHBFV

Each of these codes gives players 100 Primogems, for a total of 300. Also, players who use all three codes will obtain 50,000 Mora, 10 Mystic Enhancement Ores, and 5 Hero's Wits.

Rewards from one of the livestream redeem codes (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players may also try using the code GENSHINGIFT. This code doesn't expire and can be used every so often for free rewards.

How to claim the 2.4 livestream redeem codes

Redeem codes may be claimed either in-game or on the Genshin Impact gift page. To claim redeem codes on the webpage, players should sign into their miHoYo account, then enter their server and Traveler nickname. With this information filled out, they can enter the livestream codes one by one and click "Redeem." The free Primogems and other rewards will then be sent to the in-game mailbox.

Alternatively, players can follow these steps to claim the livestream redeem codes in-game:

Open Paimon's menu with the top-left icon. Visit Settings > Account > Redeem Code. Enter one of the new redeem codes. Claim rewards from the mail.

Entering a livestream redeem code in-game (Image via Genshin Impact)

Genshin Impact players may use the 300 free Primogems to help with Itto summons. On the other hand, players may instead save them for the version 2.4 banners. Shenhe and Yun Jin will become playable in the next update, and reruns are inbound for Ganyu, Zhongli, and Xiao.

Also Read Article Continues below

The three livestream redeem codes will surely go inactive soon, so players should make sure to claim their rewards as soon as possible.

Edited by R. Elahi