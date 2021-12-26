Genshin Impact ascension materials for Shenhe: Talent and level up resources leaked

Shenhe is a highly anticipated upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She will be released along with the patch update 2.4 that will be live on 5 January 2022.
While the functionality of the character will be showcased during Genshin Impact's patch update 2.4 special program, the required materials for leveling up are usually not revealed. A recent leak, however, provides full details on the ascension and talent level up materials for Shenhe.
Collecting ascension and talent level up materials is super important in order to manifest the full potential of the character in Genshin Impact.
Shenhe's Genshin Impact ascension materials include Qingxin flowers, nectars and more
Shenhe will be available for players to pull after the Lantern Rite festival patch update is implemented in Genshin Impact. While it is unknown on whether the character will be released in the first or second half of the update, information regarding ascension materials can provide a little head start.
As per the recently obtained leaks, everything apart from the boss material can be collected right away. However, the boss material can only be obtained from the rumored upcoming region Enkanomiya.
A new world boss will be present in that region which will drop the same. Therefore, if players collect all the other materials right now, they can spend their time and resins on only collecting the boss materials.
According to the leaks, in order to ascend Shenhe, players will need the following materials:
- Shivada Jade Silver
- Dragonheir’s False Fin
- Qingxin Flowers
- Whopperflower Nectar
Full details regarding the talent ascension materials have been listed below
Level 20
- 1 Shivada Jade Silver
- 3 Qingxin Flowers
- 3 Whopperflower Nectar
- 20000 Mora
Level 40
- 3 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 2 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 10 Qingxin Flowers
- 15 Whopperflower Nectar
- 40000 Mora
Level 50
- 6 Shivada Jade Fragment
- 4 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 20 Qingxin Flowers
- 12 Shimmering Nectar
- 60000 Mora
Level 60
- 3 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 8 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 30 Qingxin Flowers
- 18 Shimmering Nectar
- 80000 Mora
Level 70
- 6 Shivada Jade Chunk
- 12 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 45 Qingxin Flowers
- 12 Energy Nectar
- 100000 Mora
Level 80
- 6 Shivada Jade Gemstone
- 20 Dragonheir’s False Fin
- 60 Qingxin Flowers
- 24 Energy Nectar
- 120000 Mora
Talent Level up materials for Shenhe
It is important to remember that raising the level of a character is often not enough. In order to gain the most, players need to level up the talents for the characters as well.
The materials that players will require for Shenhe as per leaks are as follows,
- Teachings of Prosperity
- Whopperflower Nectar
- Hellfire Butterfly (Obtained from La Signora Boss)
- Crown of Insight
Thus, most of these materials are already available within the game. Players can therefore start farming for them almost immediately. However, for those who have questions regarding the legitimacy of the leaks, they can wait for the official confirmation by miHoYo.