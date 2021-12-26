Genshin Impact ascension materials for Shenhe: Talent and level up resources leaked

Shenhe is a highly anticipated upcoming character in Genshin Impact. She will be released along with the patch update 2.4 that will be live on 5 January 2022.

While the functionality of the character will be showcased during Genshin Impact's patch update 2.4 special program, the required materials for leveling up are usually not revealed. A recent leak, however, provides full details on the ascension and talent level up materials for Shenhe.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!

>>>



#GenshinImpact Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>> twitch.tv/genshinimpacto… Dear Travelers,It's announcement time! The special program for Genshin Impact's new version will premiere on the official Twitch channel on 12/26/2021 at 07:00 AM (UTC-5)!>>>twitch.tv/genshinimpacto…#GenshinImpact https://t.co/yA5NIFN31m

Collecting ascension and talent level up materials is super important in order to manifest the full potential of the character in Genshin Impact.

Shenhe's Genshin Impact ascension materials include Qingxin flowers, nectars and more

Shenhe will be available for players to pull after the Lantern Rite festival patch update is implemented in Genshin Impact. While it is unknown on whether the character will be released in the first or second half of the update, information regarding ascension materials can provide a little head start.

As per the recently obtained leaks, everything apart from the boss material can be collected right away. However, the boss material can only be obtained from the rumored upcoming region Enkanomiya.

A new world boss will be present in that region which will drop the same. Therefore, if players collect all the other materials right now, they can spend their time and resins on only collecting the boss materials.

According to the leaks, in order to ascend Shenhe, players will need the following materials:

Shivada Jade Silver

Dragonheir’s False Fin

Qingxin Flowers

Whopperflower Nectar

Full details regarding the talent ascension materials have been listed below

Level 20

1 Shivada Jade Silver

3 Qingxin Flowers

3 Whopperflower Nectar

20000 Mora

Level 40

3 Shivada Jade Fragment

2 Dragonheir’s False Fin

10 Qingxin Flowers

15 Whopperflower Nectar

40000 Mora

Level 50

6 Shivada Jade Fragment

4 Dragonheir’s False Fin

20 Qingxin Flowers

12 Shimmering Nectar

60000 Mora

Level 60

3 Shivada Jade Chunk

8 Dragonheir’s False Fin

30 Qingxin Flowers

18 Shimmering Nectar

80000 Mora

Level 70

6 Shivada Jade Chunk

12 Dragonheir’s False Fin

45 Qingxin Flowers

12 Energy Nectar

100000 Mora

Level 80

6 Shivada Jade Gemstone

20 Dragonheir’s False Fin

60 Qingxin Flowers

24 Energy Nectar

120000 Mora

Talent Level up materials for Shenhe

It is important to remember that raising the level of a character is often not enough. In order to gain the most, players need to level up the talents for the characters as well.

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact



◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence

◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm

◆ Cryo

◆ Crista Doloris



#GenshinImpact "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris "One has traversed many realms and taken a great many pupils. Among them, Shenhe bears the closest resemblance to oneself. " — Cloud Retainer◆ Shenhe ‧ Lonesome Transcendence◆ Ethereal Soul Amidst the Mortal Realm◆ Cryo◆ Crista Doloris#GenshinImpact https://t.co/vIzYf2SVq0

The materials that players will require for Shenhe as per leaks are as follows,

Teachings of Prosperity

Whopperflower Nectar

Hellfire Butterfly (Obtained from La Signora Boss)

Crown of Insight

Also Read Article Continues below

Thus, most of these materials are already available within the game. Players can therefore start farming for them almost immediately. However, for those who have questions regarding the legitimacy of the leaks, they can wait for the official confirmation by miHoYo.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul