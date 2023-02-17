Genshin Impact voice actor controversy: HoYoverse’s response and everything to know

HoYoverse has confirmed that Elliot Gindi will no longer be the English voice actor for Tighnari in Genshin Impact. This response is part of the "urgent solution" it announced in the wake of the recent controversy involving Gindi.

The company will be recasting Tighnari and plans to replace his voice lines gradually. There is no timetable for when everything will happen, so Travelers will have to wait until HoYoverse updates them with future notices. For anyone out of the loop, the controversy involving Elliot Gindi involved allegations of:

S*xual misconduct

Grooming

Threatening self-harm

Elliot Gindi has since apologized for the scandal, although he has recently been accused of still threatening people with a burner account.

What to know about HoYoverse's response to the recent Genshin Impact voice actor controversy

Dear Travelers,



After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract. Dear Travelers,After communications with the voice recording agency, we hereby confirm that Elliot Gindi, the English voice actor for Tighnari will no longer be voicing the character in subsequent versions due to a breach of contract.

This tweet is the first half of HoYoverse's response to the controversy. It explicitly mentions Elliot Gindi as the English voice actor for Tighnari and how he won't voice the character in future versions "due to a breach of contract."

The full details of that contract are currently unknown, but the massive scandal could have caused this termination.

At present, we are communicating with the voice recording agency regarding matters of casting and re-recording. We will gradually replace Tighnari's existing in-game voice lines, and issue these updates in the corresponding announcements. Thank you for your support, Travelers!

HoYoverse also revealed that it's currently working to recast Tighnari in the English dub. The changes won't happen immediately based on the "gradually" word used in this message. At the very least, HoYoverse plans to update Genshin Impact players with any updates on this matter in the future.

Many Genshin Impact voice actors support HoYoverse's decision

The voice actors shown above represent the following Genshin Impact characters:

Venti

Male Traveler

Columbina

Raiden Shogun

Cyno

Hu Tao

Unsurprisingly, they are pleased to see Elliot Gindi removed from his position. Many of these voice actors have already distanced themselves from him since the allegations broke out. It is worth mentioning that Elliot Gindi does not currently voice any notable fictional characters apart from the now-removed Tighnari role.

What the Elliot Gindi controversy was about

The original doc shown in the above tweet has been removed due to violating Google Docs' terms of service. That URL originally hosted several messages from and involving Elliot Gindi, displaying his questionable behavior. There were several examples of s*xual misconduct in it, which included grooming, an accusation that the former Genshin Impact voice actor would later deny.

Elliot Gindi did issue an apology, although he rejected some allegations.

The most relevant part of the lengthy apology stated:

"What is true: All of the screenshots of the chat logs. Yes, all of the cringy s*x talk. Yes, I did threaten suicide if it got out. I didn't think through the severity of that. I'm sorry. I never intended to change someone ace, they insisted this is what they wanted. I ended things, but later gave in to emotional weakness and re-engaged when I was offered a chance to. What is not true: That I knowingly did anything with anyone underage That I did not respect someone's pronoun changes. I was not "waiting" for someone 15 to turn 18. I flatly rejected them."

Here is a brief summary of the timeline of events involving the Elliot Gindi controversy:

February 7, 2023: @FretCore's document regarding Elliot Gindi's bad behavior is posted and goes viral.

@FretCore's document regarding Elliot Gindi's bad behavior is posted and goes viral. February 8, 2023: Elliot Gindi issues his apology.

Elliot Gindi issues his apology. February 15, 2023: HoYoverse confirms that Elliot Gindi has been removed as the English voice actor of Tighnari.

This article was posted on February 16, 2023. Elliot Gindi had not yet responded to HoYoverse removing him from his role.

