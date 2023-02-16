Elliot Gindi used popular coworkers’ names to lure people, Genshin Impact VAs and more victims open up

Genshin Impact VA Elliot Gindi has recently been accused of several things that range from sexual misconduct to using other voice actors' aliases to lure victims. He apologized to the community, but new reports from various Twitter users have come in stating that he is still harassing minors with a burner account.
Genshin Impact fans would best know the voice actor as the person who voices Tighnari in the English dub. HoYoverse had previously responded to the controversy, stating:
The specific solution to this dilemma is yet to be announced by the time this article is being written. It is described as "urgent," so Travelers should eventually find out what will happen with Tighnari's English VA role.
More victims open up about the Genshin Impact VA Elliot Gindi scandal
The first thing that some gamers might wish to know is that Tighnari's VA is currently being accused of using alts to still harass people. The English voice actor of Genshin Impact's Paimon tweeted the above message, which stated that @e45689184 is Elliot Gindi's burner account.
There have been a few other examples of accounts being tied to the controversial voice actor. However, it is worth noting that it's impossible to list them all since some of them could be copycats.
The two tweets below show different aspects of the recent controversy. The first one talks about the rise of self-harm posts that could be tied to burner accounts or copycats. By comparison, the second one is an example of a supposed Elliot alt threatening suicide.
Impersonated another Genshin Impact VA
Elliot Gindi has also been accused of impersonating Alejandro Saab, the English voice actor of Genshin Impact's Cyno.
On February 13, Saab stated that he barely knew Elliot and brought up how the latter would use his name to get to more victims. Such actions were done without Alejandro even knowing about it until after it had already happened.
There have been a few dozen reported victims, with one of them even being a 12-year-old. That's partially where a good deal of the grooming and pedophiliac accusations got thrown at Elliot Gindi. It is worth noting that the VA denied any grooming in his apology.
More victims speak up
@FretCore used to be a moderator for Elliot Gindi's Twitch and Discord. She is the one who posted the viral document that provided evidence of the voice actor's questionable behavior. Now, she's been posting several messages from victims who wish to speak up against Elliot.
Such posts often include more harassment and the scandalous voice actor threatening to harm himself and possibly even commit suicide.
Albedo, Yoimiya, and Scaramouche's voice actors recently condemned Elliot for his behavior and those who defend him. Many of the Genshin Impact English cast members have already distanced themselves from Tighnari's VA and have expressed their condolences towards the victims.
For instance, Erika Harlacher-Stone (the VA for Venti) has removed him from future streams and activities involving her and other voice actors. Similarly, Zach Aguilar refuses to be associated with him and give him any platform.
Many fans have demanded that HoYoverse recast Tighnari, yet there is currently no news on when that will happen. At the very least, HoYoverse is planning something in the meantime.
It is worth mentioning that Elliot Gindi had no other active roles apart from voicing Tighnari in Genshin Impact before this scandal broke out.