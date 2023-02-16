Elliot Gindi used popular coworkers’ names to lure people, Genshin Impact VAs and more victims open up

Genshin Impact VA Elliot Gindi has recently been accused of several things that range from sexual misconduct to using other voice actors' aliases to lure victims. He apologized to the community, but new reports from various Twitter users have come in stating that he is still harassing minors with a burner account.

Genshin Impact fans would best know the voice actor as the person who voices Tighnari in the English dub. HoYoverse had previously responded to the controversy, stating:

Christie Cate @ChristieCateVO wrote a company representative. “Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.” wrote a company representative. “Both our internal teams and external partners including our voice acting studio have been working together on an urgent solution. And we will keep you posted on the progress.”

The specific solution to this dilemma is yet to be announced by the time this article is being written. It is described as "urgent," so Travelers should eventually find out what will happen with Tighnari's English VA role.

More victims open up about the Genshin Impact VA Elliot Gindi scandal

The first thing that some gamers might wish to know is that Tighnari's VA is currently being accused of using alts to still harass people. The English voice actor of Genshin Impact's Paimon tweeted the above message, which stated that @e45689184 is Elliot Gindi's burner account.

There have been a few other examples of accounts being tied to the controversial voice actor. However, it is worth noting that it's impossible to list them all since some of them could be copycats.

The two tweets below show different aspects of the recent controversy. The first one talks about the rise of self-harm posts that could be tied to burner accounts or copycats. By comparison, the second one is an example of a supposed Elliot alt threatening suicide.

Yes i know the doc is down (❁´◡`❁) Matty @FretCore

Sigh

Seems there are burner accounts (or more likely copycats) going around tagging people who have been very vocal about this, whether a victim or not with pics of self harm



Please toggle this setting so you stay safe

#ElliotGindi TW // Elliot Gindi, Self harm, suicideSighSeems there are burner accounts (or more likely copycats) going around tagging people who have been very vocal about this, whether a victim or not with pics of self harmPlease toggle this setting so you stay safe TW // Elliot Gindi, Self harm, suicideSighSeems there are burner accounts (or more likely copycats) going around tagging people who have been very vocal about this, whether a victim or not with pics of self harmPlease toggle this setting so you stay safe#ElliotGindi https://t.co/KK8mFZhIUH

This is censored as per Sportskeeda policy (Image via @_bloomdere)

Impersonated another Genshin Impact VA

Elliot Gindi has also been accused of impersonating Alejandro Saab, the English voice actor of Genshin Impact's Cyno.

On February 13, Saab stated that he barely knew Elliot and brought up how the latter would use his name to get to more victims. Such actions were done without Alejandro even knowing about it until after it had already happened.

Censored as per Sportskeeda policy (Image via @KaggyFilms)

Kayley Benden @kbenden47 @xsonicjrx @KaggyFilms He was using Alejandro’s name claiming he could get fans a chance to play games or be friends with them, then he’d say that Alejandro hated them or thought they were nobodies @xsonicjrx @KaggyFilms He was using Alejandro’s name claiming he could get fans a chance to play games or be friends with them, then he’d say that Alejandro hated them or thought they were nobodies

There have been a few dozen reported victims, with one of them even being a 12-year-old. That's partially where a good deal of the grooming and pedophiliac accusations got thrown at Elliot Gindi. It is worth noting that the VA denied any grooming in his apology.

Censored as per Sportskeeda policy (Image via @B_Rabbit843)

More victims speak up

@FretCore used to be a moderator for Elliot Gindi's Twitch and Discord. She is the one who posted the viral document that provided evidence of the voice actor's questionable behavior. Now, she's been posting several messages from victims who wish to speak up against Elliot.

Such posts often include more harassment and the scandalous voice actor threatening to harm himself and possibly even commit suicide.

Albedo, Yoimiya, and Scaramouche's voice actors recently condemned Elliot for his behavior and those who defend him. Many of the Genshin Impact English cast members have already distanced themselves from Tighnari's VA and have expressed their condolences towards the victims.

For instance, Erika Harlacher-Stone (the VA for Venti) has removed him from future streams and activities involving her and other voice actors. Similarly, Zach Aguilar refuses to be associated with him and give him any platform.

Khoi Dao @khoidaooo Every time we learn something new about Elliot my heart breaks all over again. Knowing he hurt so many of you in such profoundly evil ways rots me to my core.



To those who came forward, for what it’s worth, I want you to know I see you, I believe you, and I’m with you. Every time we learn something new about Elliot my heart breaks all over again. Knowing he hurt so many of you in such profoundly evil ways rots me to my core.To those who came forward, for what it’s worth, I want you to know I see you, I believe you, and I’m with you.

Jenny Yokobori @JennyYokobori



They do not need to “let it go”. If you have a problem with them, leave them alone and take it up with me. ↳ FARU ! ༉‧₊˚✧ @CAL @quietmouche before i go, i've seen a lot of people saying that the victims need to let it go and we're looking for clout.



i'm not going to 'let go' a literal crime. this isn't a trend, this is devastating. i'll stop posting about this when that man is rotting in a cell.



STOP DEFENDING HIM. before i go, i've seen a lot of people saying that the victims need to let it go and we're looking for clout.i'm not going to 'let go' a literal crime. this isn't a trend, this is devastating. i'll stop posting about this when that man is rotting in a cell.STOP DEFENDING HIM. ANY of you who are defending this absolute monster can take it up with me. These victims, most of whom are actual, literal children, are more brave than you will ever be.They do not need to “let it go”. If you have a problem with them, leave them alone and take it up with me. twitter.com/quietmouche/st… ANY of you who are defending this absolute monster can take it up with me. These victims, most of whom are actual, literal children, are more brave than you will ever be.They do not need to “let it go”. If you have a problem with them, leave them alone and take it up with me. twitter.com/quietmouche/st…

Patrick Pedraza @Pat_Pedraza Hey y’all. Im one of the few on the Genshin cast that is married and has a 5 year old daughter. Shit hits different when you think of someone physically or mentally abusing your kid. Hey y’all. Im one of the few on the Genshin cast that is married and has a 5 year old daughter. Shit hits different when you think of someone physically or mentally abusing your kid.

Many fans have demanded that HoYoverse recast Tighnari, yet there is currently no news on when that will happen. At the very least, HoYoverse is planning something in the meantime.

It is worth mentioning that Elliot Gindi had no other active roles apart from voicing Tighnari in Genshin Impact before this scandal broke out.

Poll : 0 votes