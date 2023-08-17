Genshin Impact Wriothesley leaks show gameplay with elemental skill, burst, and other animations

Wriothesley remains a mystery on the official servers of Genshin Impact, as the Cryo brawler has yet to appear in the main story of Fontaine. Being one of the game's first Cryo Catalysts, his kit resembles Heizou from Inazuma, where both tend to use their fists and martial arts training by infusing them with elements.

Thankfully, some recently leaked footage provides a clear image of what players can expect the character to be, especially in terms of attack animations and AOE. Readers should note that Wriothesley might be moved to the standard banner at the end of 4.1, although there isn't concrete evidence of this rumor.

Disclaimer: This article is based on leaks subject to change. Every speculation mentioned here should be taken with a grain of salt.

Wriothesley gameplay leaks for Genshin Impact 4.1

Aside from Neuvillette, players got hold of official confirmation from HoYoverse regarding Wriothesley for Genshin Impact 4.1. Several data miners, however, went the extra mile to get information on his kit and gameplay. The following leak should provide a clearer idea regarding Wriothesley's attack animations on the field.

Based on multiple sources, Wriothesley is affiliated with the Fortress of Meropide, which seems to be a prison located underneath the surface of Fontaine. Hence, according to the brawling nature of the character, it is safe to assume him to be either a commanding officer of the prison or a warden in charge of handling criminals.

The following lists additional details on Wriothesley's abilities:

Elemental skill:

Launches three attacks, with the third inflicting a high burst of damage on the enemy. Additionally, normal attacks can be enhanced with HP below 50%, further allowing Wriothesley to steal life with each hit in this state. Instead of the first three punches tied to the skill, only the normal attack will produce Cryo energy particles.

Elemental skill will also increase Wriothesley's interruption to stuns.

Charged attacks:

Launches an uppercut on the enemy by leaping slightly forward.

Elemental burst:

Launches a series of attacks and damages enemies based on Wriothesley's ATK stat. The damage through this burst can be applied quickly, followed by a final high burst of damage in the end.

Wriothesley is all set to release in Genshin Impact 4.1 update starting on September 27. 2023, alongside the likes of Neuvillette. However, the specific order of release regarding both characters remains unclear.