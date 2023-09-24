Genshin Impact 4.1 TCG update: New cards and effects revealed

Genshin Impact's upcoming 4.1 Anniversary update will include several new additions to the game, one of which is brand-new Genius Invokation TCG cards. The Genshin-themed TCG game boasts several different types of cards, and among them, Character Cards are easily the most prominent ones as they are the ones that engage in dueling.

Genius Invokation TCG was first introduced in version 3.3. Since then, Genshin Impact has gradually introduced new Character Cards for multiple beloved characters from the franchise. Some recent leaks suggest Dehya, Wanderer, and Yaoyao might be the next ones to be featured in the Trading Card Game.

Genshin Impact 4.1 to introduce Dehya, Wanderer, and other Genius Invokation TCG cards

A recent leak about Genshin Impact's forthcoming 4.1 Anniversary update suggests that HoYoverse may add Dehya, Wanderer, and Yaoyao's Character Cards next to the Genius Invocation TCG's card pool.

The effects of these upcoming Genius Invokation TCG cards are explained below.

Dehya's Character Card in Genshin Impact

Dehya's Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Dehya's Character Card is focused on reducing the incoming damage for her other teammates. She can summon a Fiery Sanctum Field by using her Elemental Skill, which has two varied effects: reducing incoming damage of allies by 1 and inflicting 1 Pyro damage to enemies during the end phase.

Normal Attack - Sandstorm Assault: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill - Molten Inferno: Deals 1 Pyro damage and summons Fiery Sanctum Field. The summon deals 1 Pyro damage at the end phase three times. When other characters are on the field, the summon will reduce their incoming damage by 1, while inflicting the same damage to Dehya if she has at least 7 HP.

Deals 1 Pyro damage and summons Fiery Sanctum Field. The summon deals 1 Pyro damage at the end phase three times. When other characters are on the field, the summon will reduce their incoming damage by 1, while inflicting the same damage to Dehya if she has at least 7 HP. Elemental Burst - Leonine Bite: Deals 3 Pyro damage and then prepares Dehya for Incineration Drive. Using Incineration Drive will also inflict 3 Pyro damage.

Wanderer's Character Card in Genshin Impact

Wanderer's Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Wanderer's Character Card is designed to buff his Normal Attack damage via his Elemental Skill. When he uses the Skill, he obtains the Windfavored Status effect, which can increase the damage of his Normal Attacks by +2 for two uses.

Normal Attack - Yuuban Meigan: Deals 1 Anemo damage.

Deals 1 Anemo damage. Elemental Skill - Hanega: Song of the Wind: Deals 2 Anemo damage, and inflicts the Windfavored Status effect on Wanderer. Under its effect, the next two Normal Attacks deal +2 damage.

Deals 2 Anemo damage, and inflicts the Windfavored Status effect on Wanderer. Under its effect, the next two Normal Attacks deal +2 damage. Elemental Burst - Kyougen: Five Ceremonial Plays: Deals 7 Anemo damage. If the Windfavored status is applied, using the Burst removes it and increases the damage dealt by +1.

Yaoyao's Character Card in Genshin Impact

Yaoyao's Character Card (Image via HoYoverse)

Yaoyao retains her role as a healer in Genius Invocation TCG as well. Her Elemental Skill can summon Yuegui, who can heal 1 HP for the character who has suffered the most damage. The summon will also deal 1 Dendro damage. This effect will trigger during the end phase two times.

Her Elemental Burst can affect your party members with the Adeptal Legacy status effect. Whenever the player switches a character, the effect will trigger to deal 1 Dendro damage and restore 1 HP for the active character.

Normal Attack - Toss 'N' Turn Spear: Deals 2 Physical damage.

Deals 2 Physical damage. Elemental Skill - Raphanus Sky Cluster: Summons Yuegui the field, who can heal 1 HP and deal 1 Dendro damage during the end phase two times.

Summons Yuegui the field, who can heal 1 HP and deal 1 Dendro damage during the end phase two times. Elemental Burst - Moonjade Descent: Inflicts teammates with Adeptal Legacy status effect. Under the effect, whenever a character is switched, the new active character will restore 1 HP and the enemy will receive 1 Dendro damage for up to three switches.

For more information about these cards, players must wait until the release of Genshin Impact's 4.1 update.