Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Everything revealed about Yunjin so far

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about Yunjin, an upcoming character from Liyue. This opera singer was originally leaked a long time ago, and fans have been waiting for more information. Fortunately, it seems like Yunjin may be releasing sooner than expected.

With current estimates placing Yunjin's release at around update 2.4, players may finally get to meet her. Fans can find out more about Yunjin here, along with some info on her release. While not much is known about her yet, there's still a decent amount of information some players may not know.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Yunjin's release date and more

Yunjin will be playable in 2.4

New leaks from some reliable Genshin Impact sources have stated that Yunjin will be releasing during update 2.4. While the exact banner date is unknown, this means that Yunjin won't be arriving until February 2022, at least.

Fans will have plenty of time to save up for her until then, giving them a great chance to get her. Yunjin is a classical performer in Liyue with many fans, and she may utilize these skills in battle.

New Liyue polearm character and Yunjin in a cutscene. Her element is Anemo.

Yunjin wields a light-colored Vision, and her element is likely to be Anemo. While fans are still unsure of the exact nature of her skillset, she may be a powerful support character.

Yunjin was originally leaked as a Geo character, but it seems that after her long development, her powers have changed. Yunjin will bring some interesting abilities to the game, as Liyue has a ton of unique characters. Fans will just need to wait until update 2.4 for a better look at her skills.

Yunjin's rarity:

It's safe to assume Shenhe is a 5 star. 2.4 might be a Liyue rerun with Shenhe and Yunjin can be with Shenhe.

Thanks to another recent Genshin Impact leak, it appears that Yunjin's rarity will remain at the 4-star rank. While this does make it somewhat easier to summon her, it can be difficult to get specific 4-star characters. Fans who have wished for characters like Thoma or Sayu will definitely know that it can be hard.

Still, it may be a relief for players who were worried about their pity counts. A 4-star character can appear on any banner after the featured one ends, making it a lot more likely to get her later.

Yunjin

With Genshin Impact 2.3 coming closer every day, it won't be too long until leaks for the 2.4 update begin in earnest. Fans will finally be able to learn more about Yunjin once the new beta starts.

Genshin Impact's roster continues to grow, and players will definitely be glad to finally see Yunjin released into the game.

