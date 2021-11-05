Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks: Yunjin's rarity and more details

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed more information about one of the game's oldest leaked characters. Yunjin has been leaked for quite a while now, and fans are slowly getting more information about her. Thanks to these new leaks, players can find out about Yunjin's rarity and more.

Yunjin finally got an official cameo during Liyue's recent event, but much is still unknown. Fans will definitely want to learn more about this mysterious performer from Liyue. It's still obscure when she will be released, but these Genshin Impact leaks provide some new information on Yunjin.

Genshin Impact 2.4 leaks reveal more information about Yunjin

Thanks to a new leak from some reputed Genshin Impact sources, it appears that Yunjin may be remaining a 4-star character. Previous leaks indicated that she would be arriving in Genshin Impact 2.4.

Yunjin has retained an air of mystery as she was leaked very early into Genshin Impact. Not much was known about her other than her status as an Opera performer in Liyue. Now, more info is slowly being released, including this new bit about her rarity.

SaveYourPrimos @SaveYourPrimos [Reliable] Uncle DD believes Yunjin is a 4✰.



Courtesy of WFP. Please note WFP considers this a Sussy Leak--we (SYP) categorize our info differently.



Notable because Uncle DD predicts Shenhe for the same patch (2.4); this may be an indirect implication that Shenhe is a 5✰. [Reliable] Uncle DD believes Yunjin is a 4✰.Courtesy of WFP. Please note WFP considers this a Sussy Leak--we (SYP) categorize our info differently.Notable because Uncle DD predicts Shenhe for the same patch (2.4); this may be an indirect implication that Shenhe is a 5✰. https://t.co/TDMBaWIWHj

It appears that there may be a chance Yunjin and Shenhe appear on the same banner. They were predicted to both release during update 2.4, and Yunjin being a 4-star makes this more likely. Shenhe recently got several voicelines added to the game, making her appearance more likely.

Fans who want both of these new characters will definitely appreciate their appearance on a single banner. This info is still unconfirmed though, so fans should keep an eye out for more official updates.

Yunjin's possible release date

UBatcha @Ubatcha1 Not Tangzhu @Tangzhu_Tz 【2.4banner】

已经确定有云堇啦！

属性没看见 星级没看见

另外一个卡池无消息

也许也是复刻吧

申鹤目前还没有消息。

（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） 【2.4banner】已经确定有云堇啦！属性没看见 星级没看见另外一个卡池无消息也许也是复刻吧申鹤目前还没有消息。（2.3之后剧情会到璃月哦～） https://t.co/OrWzXamQOW I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta… I can vouch for the same info that 2.4 will bring Yunjin with no news on Shenhe's release (from my info), I can also add that 2.4 should also bring a new area - Likely to be the Chasm. twitter.com/Tangzhu_Tz/sta…

Several leakers have stated that Yunjin is expected to release during the 2.4 update. Not much information is known about her upcoming banner, but fans will likely learn more as the update comes closer.

With Genshin Impact's normal update schedule, the 2.4 update can be expected around February 2022. This gives players plenty of time to prepare Primogems for Yunjin.

Genshin Impact leaks slowly continue to reveal more information about upcoming characters. Yunjin may be considerably far away, but players will know more about her as 2.4 approaches.

