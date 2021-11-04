The best Diona build in Genshin Impact (November 2021)

Genshin Impact has plenty of characters to choose from, and Diona can be a great choice for support. She can provide tons of Cryo particles for her team, along with shields and plenty of healing. Diona also offers some nice buffs to her allies, especially with extra constellations.

Fans who need a Cryo support character should definitely give Diona a try. Building Diona is a pretty simple task as players don't need to worry much about her stats. Having the proper artifact set and enough HP bonuses is all fans will need for a great Diona build.

Genshin Impact: How to build Diona

Building Diona can be easy (Image via Gobelyn)

Building supports in Genshin Impact isn't too difficult of a task with the right artifacts and weapons. Diona is a 4-star Cryo archer, which gives her access to both the Favonius Warbow and the Sacrificial Bow.

Both of these bows can be great support choices, as the Warbow can provide extra Energy for players. The Sacrificial Bow, on the other hand, allows Diona to use her Elemental Skill multiple times.

Players can test both bows on their Diona, though the Sacrificial Bow is generally considered better.

Crea 🌌 @creaea build diona dps



left pic use skyward harp

right pic use rust build diona dpsleft pic use skyward harpright pic use rust https://t.co/US0jt7RVbX

Players can also opt to build Diona as a sub-DPS or even main DPS, though she won't do too much damage due to her low modifiers.

Diona is meant to be played as a support, but with a focus on certain stats, she can be used for damage. Diona's best choice for DPS weapons would be items like the Prototype Crescent or any of the 5-star options in Genshin Impact.

Best artifacts for Diona

aya 👻 @servalwife i just realized... tenacity of the millelith is the perfect artifact set on diona... i just realized... tenacity of the millelith is the perfect artifact set on diona... https://t.co/4HxVb3JTTY

Tenacity of the Millelith can be an amazing artifact set choice for Diona in Genshin Impact. Not only does it increase her HP%, providing her better heals and shields, it also grants an amazing passive.

At four pieces, the Millelith set will give Diona this bonus:

When hitting an enemy with an Elemental Skill, the ATK of all nearby party members is increased by 20%, and their Shield Strength is increased by 30% for three seconds. This can be triggered once every 0.5 seconds, and can even occur while the character isn't on the field.

This set bonus is amazing for Diona, as she already generates shields with her Elemental Skill. Thanks to the passive ability, she will also grant her allies a massive 20% ATK increase, boosting their damage.

Players should surely try for a Tenacity of the Millelith set on their Diona. HP% stats should be focused, along with Healing% on her Circlet. Cryo damage or HP% can be chosen for her Goblet depending on how players want their Diona to perform.

Genshin Impact has plenty of support characters, and Diona is one of the best choices. When players need a Cryo support, they should definitely pick Diona.

Edited by R. Elahi