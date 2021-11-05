Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks: Itto gets another buff, base stats upgraded

Genshin Impact leaks have revealed even more buffs coming to Arataki Itto. Players who plan on wishing for Itto will definitely be glad. Itto's stats are getting an increase, giving him an even better chance to take down his foes. Itto is already looking to be an incredibly strong character in Genshin Impact 2.3. As one of the Geo element's strongest main DPS characters, Itto will be a great choice. Fans can learn more about these new buffs here.

Itto's base stats upgraded according to Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks

hourly arataki itto @ittohourly They changed Itto's stats AGAIN



Base HP - Decrease

Base ATK - Increase

Base DEF - Increase



Old ➡️ New They changed Itto's stats AGAINBase HP - DecreaseBase ATK - IncreaseBase DEF - IncreaseOld ➡️ New https://t.co/Bws4hzN151

Arataki Itto has received some base stat changes that will push up his attack and defense while lowering his health. These changes are pretty substantial, as Base Attack determines a ton of things in Genshin Impact. His base defense seeing an increase will also help with his abilities that scale off of the stat. His health seeing a nerf doesn't matter too much as Itto will usually be paired with characters that provide shields.

Arataki Itto will be able to smash his foes with these new buffs as he already had pretty high base stats. Itto's modifiers also have some insane numbers, so these boosts will only bring his damage even higher. Genshin Impact doesn't have many powerful Geo main DPS characters, so Itto looks to take the top spot in that role. Fans who have been planning to make Geo focused teams will definitely want to grab Arataki Itto when he releases.

Other Itto buffs

This new buff is the latest of several changes for Itto, as he has received quite a few buffs recently. Both Itto and his weapon are changing a ton during the Genshin Impact 2.3 beta. Fans will definitely want to keep track of these changes, as Itto is continuously growing stronger with each buff. Some mechanics are also changing, and his unique stacking ability has undergone some revamping. By the time Itto is fully released during Genshin Impact 2.3, he may be an incredibly powerful DPS choice.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Genshin Impact 2.3 leaks are showing Arataki Itto going through a lot of development with the Oni King of Inazuma getting stronger than ever. Players won't want to miss out on him when he becomes available for wishing later this year.

Edited by Siddharth Satish