Chilled meat in Genshin Impact: How to get, use, and spawn location

The latest Shadow Amidst Snowstorm event allows players to take their time and explore Genshin Impact's Dragonspine while completing challenges. With a rare climate of 24/7 snow, there are also unique living beings that can only be seen there, such as Snow Weasel, Snow Fox, and Snowboar.

The Snowboar is a boar species similar to a normal one in Teyvat. The only differences are the color of their fur and the meat that is dropped. After being hit by a playable character, the Snowboar will fall and drop chilled meat. This meat can be used to cook a dish in Genshin Impact.

How to get and use chilled meat in Genshin Impact

You can get two chilled meat from one Snowboar (Image via Genshin Impact)

You can obtain chilled meat by attacking a Snowboar or Great Snowboar King in Genshin Impact. Any attack will do, from basic attacks to plunging hits, as long as the animal stops moving and falls to the side to drop a material.

One Snowboar will drop two chilled meats on average. Meanwhile, the Great Snowboar King drops about six to ten Chilled meats after being killed.

Process Chilled meat into Raw meat from the cooking stove (Image via Genshin Impact)

Currently, there are only two options when it comes to using chilled meat. The first one is converting the chilled meat into raw meat by using the processing method on the cooking stove. The raw meat can then be used to cook any dish that you want.

Cook Goulash using chilled meat (Image via Genshin Impact)

The second option is to directly use the chilled meat to cook Goulash, a dish that can decrease the accumulation of 'Sheer Cold' for all party members when adventuring in Dragonspine.

Note: You also need two Carrots and one Tomato to cook Goulash.

Snowboar spawn locations in Dragonspine, Genshin Impact

Location of Chilled meat on the map (Image via Genshin Impact)

Snowboar will only spawn in Genshin Impact's Dragonspine. From the map above, you can see that most of the chilled meat locations are on the southeast side of Dragonspine, near the lake's edge.

Snowboars are usually frozen in a chunk of ice, and you can only free them by attacking the ice with a Pyro attack. You can now proceed with any attack to kill the boar.

Kill these three boars to spawn the Great Snowboar King (Image via Genshin Impact)

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Meanwhile, the Great Snowboar King is a mini-boss in Dragonspine and can be found to the east of Entombed City - Ancient Palace. The Snowboar King is hidden and will only appear after all the frozen snowboars in this location have been killed.

Edited by Danyal Arabi