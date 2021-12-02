Top 5 materials to farm for Xiao rerun ahead of Genshin Impact 2.5

Xiao is expected to return to Genshin Impact version 2.4 in a re-run banner. Now that the game has started introducing multiple re-run banners at the same time, both Ganyu and Xiao might arrive during the second Lantern Rite festival event.

Xiao is easily one of the best damage dealers in Genshin Impact. Here are the materials that players should pre-farm if they're planning to unlock and build the yaksha adeptus.

Xiao's ascension and talent level-up materials in Genshin Impact

1) Vayuda Turquoise items

Genshin Impact players must defeat the Anemo Hypostasis boss several times to get the following items:

Vayuda Turquoise Silver x 1

x 1 Vayuda Turquoise Fragment x 9

x 9 Vayuda Turquoise Chunk x 9

x 9 Vayuda Turquoise Gemstone x 6

The fragments, chunks, and gemstones can also be crafted with the help of Alchemy.

2) Qingxin flowers

Xiao belongs to Liyue, and accordingly, he requires a local specialty from the region for ascension.

Players need to collect a total of 168 Qingxin flowers to fully ascend Xiao, and here are some of the best sources to get the item:

Jueyun Karst

Guyun Stone Forest

Obtained from Bubu Pharmacy in Liyue

A farming guide for Qingxin flowers has been embedded below:

3) Juvenile Jade

Juvenile Jade is dropped by Lv. 30+ Primo Geovishaps. The normal boss is located in the Liyue region, and players need to collect a total of 46 Jades to fully ascend Xiao.

Shield characters are great against Primo Geovishap as they help the characters in dodging its elemental attacks.

4) Slime material

Players should look for Slimes across Tevyat through their Adventure book and focus on collecting the following materials:

Slime Condensate x18

x18 Slime Secretions x30

x30 Slime Concentrate x 36

It is worth noting that Slime materials are also required for fully upgrading each of Xiao's talents in the following amounts:

Slime Concentrate - 6

- 6 Slime Secretions - 22

- 22 Slime Condensate - 31

5) Talent books

To fully level up one of Xiao's talents, players require the following books:

Teachings of Prosperity - 3

- 3 Guide to Prosperity - 21

- 21 Philosophies of Prosperity - 38

These books can be obtained from the Taishan Mansion domain in Genshin Impact on Mondays, Thursdays, and Sundays.

Apart from the materials mentioned above, players naturally need Mora, Hero's Wit, Crowns of Insight, and Weekly Boss material (Childe for Xiao), to maximize their character's potential.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

The Anemo main DPS unit will most likely return to Genshin Impact in update 2.4 alongside Ganyu. The upcoming update will also bring two new Polearm characters called Shenhe and Yun Jin.

Edited by Shaheen Banu